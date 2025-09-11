Former UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi Praises Kurdistan Region’s Role as Regional Hub

Zahawi praised Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s efforts to expand electricity supply through projects such as Runaki program, which he said are setting an example for the rest of Iraq.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Nadhim Zahawi, former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, praised the Kurdistan Region’s growing role as a hub of connectivity and economic development during an interview with Kurdistan24 on Thursday.

Zahawi, who is of Kurdish origin, expressed his enduring connection to his homeland, highlighting his continued support for the Kurdistan Region both during and after his time in government in the United Kingdom.

“The Kurdistan Region is a connectivity hub for this geography,” Zahawi said, emphasizing that millions of tourists, investors, and residents are increasingly drawn to cities such as Erbil, Duhok, Zakho, and Sulaimani. He also pointed to potential opportunities for closer ties with the Kurds from Turkey and, in the future, with Syria as it moves toward stability.

Zahawi welcomed the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) decision to appoint a special envoy for the Kurdistan Region, calling it an unprecedented and “very encouraging” step. “This has never been done before,” he said, commending the UAE for recognizing the Kurdistan Region’s achievements and its potential to contribute to Iraq’s overall prosperity.

He noted that the UAE has already invested in diverse sectors, from energy and agriculture to tourism, citing the country’s role as the first importer of Kurdish pomegranates. Ongoing collaboration, he added, will continue to bring mutual benefits to the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the UAE.

Reflecting on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) achievements, Zahawi praised Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s efforts to expand electricity supply through projects such as Runaki program, which he said are setting an example for the rest of Iraq. He also underlined the importance of digitizing the banking sector, developing agriculture, and expanding technology partnerships, particularly in artificial intelligence, where the UAE is a global leader.

Launched in October 2024, the Runaki program has already provided around 4 million citizens—more than 50% of the Kurdistan Region’s population—and over 115,000 businesses with uninterrupted power.

“Kurdistan’s vision for economic development, prosperity, and stability is clear,” Zahawi stressed. “Prosperity brings political stability, equality, and equity. If you get prosperity, investment, and job creation right, and if you work together with Baghdad to resolve issues, then both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole will benefit.”

The former UK minister praised the KRG’s progress in infrastructure, water, and electricity projects, noting that the government’s efforts have positioned the Region to achieve 24-hour electricity within the next two years.

Zahawi emphasized that, despite political challenges, the Kurdistan Region has continued to deliver tangible results for its people. “When you have a government with a clear vision and a mission to deliver for its people—by investing in infrastructure, energy, renewables, agriculture, and tourism—you are on the right path,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Zahawi reaffirmed his personal commitment to supporting the Kurdistan Region, describing the UAE–Kurdistan Region partnership as a model for economic progress that could benefit all of Iraq.

The Kurdistan Region and the UK have a strong and historically deep relationship, founded on decades of collaboration in security, development, and humanitarian efforts. The UK has consistently supported the KRG through security assistance, counter-terrorism, and economic initiatives designed to promote stability and prosperity. This partnership also encompasses important cultural and educational connections, highlighted by the KRG's dedicated representation in London, which facilitates trade and exchanges.

The UK Consulate-General in Erbil officially opened in June 2011. The UK Consulate-General in Erbil plays a crucial role in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the Kurdistan Region and the UK. It serves as a vital hub for fostering bilateral trade, cultural exchanges, and educational partnerships. By maintaining an active presence in the region, the consulate helps facilitate dialogue and collaboration on key issues such as security, development, and investment.