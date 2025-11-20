President Masoud Barzani Urges Global Support as Zakho SC Fans Nominated for Best FIFA Fan Award

The Barzani headquarters also called on Kurds and Kurdistanis worldwide to participate by casting their votes.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani and staff at Barzani headquarters cast their online votes on Thursday in support of Zakho SC fans, who have been nominated for the prestigious Best FIFA Fan Award. The headquarters also called on Kurds and Kurdistanis worldwide to participate by casting their votes, according to a statement from Barzani headquarters.

The nomination follows a widely praised humanitarian gesture earlier this year. Before Zakho SC’s Iraqi Stars League match against Al-Hudood on May 13, thousands of fans tossed stuffed toys onto the pitch. The toys were later gathered and donated to children suffering from illnesses, an act that drew admiration across the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and beyond.

In a statement, the Zakho SC administration said it was “immensely proud” of its supporters, noting that the act reflected an “exemplary humanitarian spirit, recognized by the sports community in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia.” The club hailed its supporters as the “backbone of the team,” adding that they “consistently draw attention with their creative activities.”

The administration expressed hope for continued momentum, saying, “We hope their support continues as we strive for greater success.”

Zakho SC’s nomination has brought international attention to its devoted fanbase, demonstrating how the passion of sports can inspire compassion and meaningful support for vulnerable children.