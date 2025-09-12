UN Condemns Israeli Strike on Doha as Shockwaves Spread Across the World

UN Security Council condemns Israeli strike on Doha as a "shocking act" that risks regional escalation. Qatar is labeled a key mediator, and the attack is seen as undermining ceasefire efforts. Multiple nations denounce the violation of sovereignty.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session following Israel’s unprecedented strike on the Qatari capital, Doha, an assault described by UN officials as a “shocking act” that could open a new and dangerous chapter in the Middle East conflict.

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told the Council that the Israeli strike “shocked the world” and risked triggering a perilous escalation in an already devastating war. She called the attack a “deeply troubling escalation,” noting that it targeted individuals gathered to discuss the latest U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

“Any action that undermines mediation efforts and dialogue weakens the very mechanisms upon which we depend to resolve conflicts,” she stressed, emphasizing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, including Qatar, which she described as “a valuable partner in advancing peacemaking and conflict resolution.”

DiCarlo reminded the Council that nearly two years had passed since the “horrific acts of terrorism” that ignited the Gaza war, which has since killed tens of thousands, most of them civilians, left Gaza nearly destroyed, and worsened instability in the West Bank, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. She warned that lasting solutions “will not come from more violence and bloodshed” but through diplomacy, restraint, and an urgent ceasefire.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also issued a scathing rebuke, urging the international community to act immediately and decisively to “curb the arrogance” of the Israeli government and shield the entire region from “the catastrophic consequences of its actions.”

He described Israel as a “rogue government, stained with the blood of innocents, steeped in extremism and hatred, unrestrained by international law or human values, seeing itself above the law, and relying on brutality to impose a racist ideology and pursue expansionist goals that endanger regional and global peace.”

Safadi denounced the Doha strike as a “cowardly attack, a blatant betrayal of a state that has been working tirelessly, in partnership with Egypt and the United States, to achieve a permanent ceasefire.”

He rejected Israel’s repeated claims of being surrounded by existential enemies, stressing that “all Arab states remain committed to achieving a just and lasting peace that guarantees Israel’s security and opens the door to normal relations in the region—within the framework of a two-state solution.”

Safadi concluded bluntly: “We want a just peace, but the truth is, there is no Israeli partner today to work with in achieving it.”

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia condemned the Israeli strike, which reportedly hit a residential compound in Doha and killed at least six people, including a Qatari Interior Ministry employee and a UAE national. He voiced alarm that the airstrike occurred in a populated area of the Qatari capital, only 600 meters from the Russian diplomatic mission.

“Qatar has been a key mediator between Palestinians and Israelis, working tirelessly in recent months to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and secure the release of hostages,” he said. “This strike was not just an attack on Qatar, but on the efforts of mediators striving for a diplomatic solution.”

Nebenzia accused Israel of fueling a “new wave of regional escalation” and asked what would prevent Israel from targeting “its political opponents in any capital in the world.” He urged Israel to halt “reckless acts of aggression” and backed efforts by the ten elected Council members to draft a resolution demanding Israel lift restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza and calling for a ceasefire.

In a press statement, Security Council members collectively condemned the September 9 strike in Doha, calling Qatar “a principal mediator.” They expressed sorrow over civilian casualties, voiced solidarity with Qatar, and reaffirmed their support for its sovereignty under the UN Charter.

Council members underscored their backing for Qatar’s vital mediation role, alongside Egypt and the United States, in Gaza ceasefire talks. They insisted that releasing hostages and ending the war in Gaza must remain top priorities.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke by phone with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressing solidarity after the Israeli attack. He had condemned the strike as a blatant assault on Qatar’s sovereignty, stressing that Doha plays a vital role in ceasefire negotiations and the release of hostages. Guterres urged all parties to move toward a permanent ceasefire, not sabotage it.

Egypt’s UN Ambassador Osama Abdel Khalek denounced the Israeli attack as part of a broader “genocidal crime” against Palestinians, stressing that international law and the UN Charter grant Qatar and Arab states full rights to respond. He accused Israel of deliberately obstructing ceasefire efforts for political and ideological aims and demanded an immediate Chapter VII resolution halting Israeli aggression and supporting mediators’ efforts.

Representing the Gulf Cooperation Council, Kuwait’s Ambassador Tareq al-Banai declared full solidarity with Qatar and rejected any violation of its sovereignty. He warned that the GCC views regional security as a “red line,” pledging stronger collective measures against further Israeli violations. He described Israel’s actions as “systematic attempts to destabilize the region” that would meet a unified Gulf response.

Speaking for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz condemned the strike as “state terrorism” and a calculated effort to undermine regional stability. He urged the Council to hold Israel accountable and prevent further military aggression against Qatar.

Iraq’s UN Ambassador Luqman Faily, on behalf of the Arab Group, also condemned the attack, calling it “state terrorism” and “a direct assault on the entire region.” He demanded urgent international action to protect civilians, end Israeli aggression, and hold its leadership accountable.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, strongly denounced the Israeli strike as an unprecedented escalation that violated international law and endangered regional peace. He said such reckless aggression “undermines all prospects for peace” while Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. were leading mediation to end the war and free hostages.

“The continued threats of annexation and attacks on neighboring states destroy the foundations of peace and threaten the stability of the entire region,” Gargash warned, calling for de-escalation and renewed diplomacy.