Fidan Reaffirms Türkiye's EU Goal, Demands End to 'Prejudiced' Stance Amid Escalating Regional Crises

In Rome, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan condemned the Israeli strike in Qatar as an "awakening" moment, reaffirmed Türkiye's EU membership goal while demanding a fair process, and warned that the international system could collapse over the ongoing "genocide" in Gaza.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday reaffirmed that full membership in the European Union remains a strategic goal for Türkiye, calling on the bloc to abandon what he described as a "prejudiced stance with narrow political calculations" and to develop a new vision that includes concrete steps to revitalize Ankara's long-stalled accession process.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Rome alongside his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, Fidan's remarks on Europe were delivered against a backdrop of severe regional turmoil, as he also issued a forceful condemnation of Israel's recent strike in Qatar, outlined a shared Turkish-Italian strategy in Libya, and warned that the international system itself could collapse over the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

In his statements, sourced from a TRT Haber report, Fidan emphasized that Türkiye's expectation from the EU is for a renewed and fair-minded approach to its membership bid.

He lauded Italy for its consistent support, which he said "reflects a strategic and long-term perspective," and expressed his hope that this understanding would be adopted by all EU members.

The press conference, held after what Fidan described as a productive and comprehensive meeting, covered a wide array of pressing bilateral and international issues, but his comments on the EU served as a direct appeal for a fundamental reassessment of the relationship.

While reaffirming Türkiye's long-term European ambitions, Fidan dedicated a significant portion of his remarks to the escalating crisis in the Middle East, beginning with an unequivocal condemnation of Israel's recent military strike in Doha.

"Israel has violated the sovereignty of another country with its attack in Doha," Fidan stated, before declaring, "I want to emphasize once again our full solidarity with Qatar in the face of this despicable attack." He characterized Qatar as a nation that successfully conducts mediation activities with a "peaceful foreign policy" and issued a stark warning that the strike should serve as a wake-up call.

"The extension of Israel's expansionist policy to Qatar should now awaken those circles who turn a blind eye to Netanyahu," he declared, calling on the international community to take necessary measures against Israel.

Fidan's discussion of regional stability also extended to the complex situation in Libya, where he highlighted a shared strategic approach with Italy. "We reiterated our common stance on continuing the political process in Libya and encouraging dialogue among the actors on the ground," he said, emphasizing that the "unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, stability, and security of Libya are important."

He noted that both Türkiye and Italy would continue their efforts in this direction. Fidan also revealed the depth of Türkiye's engagement across Libya's political divides, noting that in recent years Ankara has developed relationships with figures in the east of the country, hosting the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, as well as Saddam and Belkacem Haftar, on various occasions.

He added that while a visit by General Khalifa Haftar is "not on our agenda, it would be a normal matter if it were."

The strategic alignment on regional issues is mirrored by a deepening bilateral partnership between Türkiye and Italy, particularly in the defense industry and on migration.

Fidan stated that the trade volume between the two NATO allies has already exceeded $32 billion, with a shared goal of increasing it to $40 billion. "We are also very pleased with our cooperation in the defense industry," he said, citing Baykar's recent acquisition of the Italian aviation company Piaggio Aerospace and its partnership with the defense firm Leonardo as an example for the region.

He also described the progress made in the procurement of Eurofighter jets as "extremely important" for both nations and reinforced Türkiye's indispensable role in continental security.

"It should not be forgotten that a sustainable and deterrent security architecture is only possible with the full participation of Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO," Fidan asserted.

On the issue of migration, he confirmed that he and his Italian counterpart had evaluated irregular migration movements in the Mediterranean and reported that Türkiye is "firmly combating" the issue.

As a result of these efforts, Fidan stated, the pressure on the Eastern Mediterranean migration route has decreased, and he conveyed that joint efforts with Italy in this regard will continue.

Shifting focus to the war in Ukraine, Fidan addressed the recent developments related to Russia's violation of Polish airspace, a move that prompted an extraordinary meeting of NATO permanent representatives under Article 4.

"I hope we do not see a repeat of this," he stated gravely. Fidan recalled that Türkiye has "persistently and repeatedly emphasized" since the beginning of the war that there is a significant risk of the conflict spreading and that it must be stopped as soon as possible.

He highlighted Türkiye's role in hosting peace talks and facilitating prisoner exchanges, emphasizing that Ankara is prepared to continue its initiatives. He noted that both Türkiye and Italy share a "common view that this war must stop as soon as possible," and urged that more effort be made to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.

The condemnation of the strike in Qatar served as a prelude to Fidan's broader and more severe critique of Israel's actions in Gaza, which he described as a genocide that continues to threaten the international order.

He argued that the international community's pressure on Israel remains "insufficient" and has not reached a "deterrent point." Fidan stated, "As of today, the genocide systematically created by starvation in Gaza continues. Israel's expansionism and threat in the region are growing."

He observed that a "great awakening" in international public opinion is moving faster than the international system, and that "the illusion created by Israel over the years... is gradually disappearing. We see its true face and true intentions emerging."

He pointed out that the world is witnessing Israel "carelessly violate one by one all the rules that humanity considers sacred," creating a conflict with the West's own stated values. Fidan concluded with a dire warning, stating that if the European Union and the United Nations do not take more effective decisions to stop Israel, "the international system, which has largely eroded, could completely collapse."