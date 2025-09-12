Türkiye Says 593 Kilometers of Terror Tunnels Destroyed in Syria as Ankara Escalates Regional Stance Against Israel

Türkiye says it destroyed 593 km of "terror tunnels" in northern Syria, seizing weapons and ammunition. The announcement comes as Ankara escalates its regional stance, condemning Israel as a "terrorist state" and cutting all trade ties.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced Friday that its forces have destroyed a vast network of underground tunnels in northern Syria, intensifying military operations under what it describes as a campaign to safeguard national security.

Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press and media briefing on September 12, 2025, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, the spokesperson and press advisor of the ministry, detailed that a total of 593 kilometers of tunnels had been destroyed so far in Syria. This included 236 kilometers in Tel Rifaat and 357 kilometers in the Manbij region, areas long considered flashpoints of tension between Ankara and Kurdish-led forces.

The ministry said weapons, ammunition, and materials belonging to what it termed “terrorists” were seized in caves, shelters, and hideouts, particularly within the scope of Operation Claw-Lock.

Aktürk emphasized that Türkiye’s position remains unchanged: “We will not allow terrorist organizations, which pose a grave threat to Syria’s unity and sovereignty, and to the security of our country and region, to exploit instability in the area.”

The developments on the ground come against the backdrop of renewed international engagement on the Kurdish question. In an interview on August 29, US Special Envoy for Syria Ambassador Tom Barrack revealed that dialogue is underway between General Mazloum Abdi of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and senior Turkish officials including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Barrack described Türkiye as a “fantastic ally” and underlined that despite deep disputes, Ankara’s engagement with Kurdish forces demonstrated that dialogue was possible. He distinguished between the PKK, designated as a foreign terrorist organization, and the SDF/YPG, who, he noted, had been Washington’s primary partners in the fight against ISIS.

“The Kurds in northeastern Syria are not what Türkiye portrays,” Barrack stated, adding that constructive dialogue remained the only alternative to repeating decades of bloodshed.

Beyond the Syrian file, Ankara has sharply escalated its rhetoric and policies against Israel in response to its military campaigns in Gaza and the unprecedented strike in Doha earlier this month.

The Turkish Defense Ministry further condemned Israel’s strikes in Gaza, and said:

The atrocities perpetrated by the Israeli administration against the Palestinians, who are condemned to starvation in the Gaza Strip, are steadily escalating with the occupation of Gaza City's center. A genocide continues to unfold before the eyes of the entire world.

Israel's targeting of innocent people, homes, tents, and shelters in various parts of Gaza City demonstrates the extent of its madness and the magnitude of the humanitarian tragedy it has caused.

Furthermore, with its despicable attack on Qatar, Israel has added a new dimension to its unlawful aggression in the region.

This once again reveals that Israel has made terrorism a state policy, seeks to deepen instability, thrives on conflict, and is fundamentally opposed to peace.

We remind the international community that unless Israel is stopped by effective means, it will drag the entire region, including itself, into a catastrophe by expanding its reckless attacks, as seen in Qatar. We renew our call for greater responsibility.

We affirm our solidarity with Qatar, offering our full support in the face of this attack, which is a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.

Also the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on August 29 declared Israel “a terrorist state,” confirming that Türkiye had severed all trade ties, halted Turkish ships from docking in Israeli ports, and closed its airspace to Israeli aircraft.

He described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “one of the darkest chapters in human history,” framing Ankara’s measures as both a moral imperative and a step to protect regional stability, particularly in Syria.

The condemnations come as Israel continues its push into the heart of Gaza City while simultaneously widening the conflict across the region. The strikes on Doha on September 9, which targeted Hamas leadership, triggered international outrage, with Qatar, Russia, Arab states, and the UN all condemning the violation of sovereignty.

Türkiye’s alignment with Qatar, alongside its continued military posture in Syria, signals a hardening of Ankara’s regional stance, both against Kurdish actors it deems linked to terrorism and against Israel, which it now openly brands a destabilizing “terrorist state.”