FBI Releases Video of Charlie Kirk's Rooftop Assailant, Detailing Rooftop Escape and Key Forensic Evidence

The FBI has released a video of the shooter who attacked Charlie Kirk, showing the individual escaping from a rooftop. Key evidence, including shoe and palm prints, a weapon, and ammunition, has been recovered. The new information suggests the assailant is still at large.

55 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant and dramatic development in the investigation into the attempted assassination of prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has released video footage of the shooter, revealing a calculated rooftop escape immediately following the attack at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The announcement, which details the discovery of crucial forensic evidence, including a weapon and ammunition, fundamentally alters the public understanding of the investigation, suggesting the perpetrator is still at large and was not, as initially reported, taken into custody.

The new information, released in a public statement on the official X account of the FBI's Salt Lake City field office, provides the first clear glimpse into the assailant's actions after a single, long-distance shot was fired at Kirk during a crowded outdoor speaking event.

"The FBI is releasing video of the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025," the statement read. "Following the shooting, the individual jumps from a rooftop and runs away from the location."

The release of this video signals a new public phase in the manhunt for the individual responsible for the attack that sent shockwaves across the American political landscape.

This latest development from the FBI appears to directly contradict initial statements from Utah Valley University in the chaotic moments after the shooting. At the time, the university had issued a statement, widely reported by news outlets including Agence France-Presse (AFP), which claimed, "a suspect is in custody."

The FBI's new evidence, however, paints the picture of a lone assailant who successfully fled the scene, leaving investigators to piece together their identity from a trail of carefully collected evidence.

According to the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, the investigation has uncovered a wealth of trace evidence from the rooftop perch used by the shooter.

Forensic teams collected shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print, providing critical biometric and physical clues. In a further breakthrough, the FBI confirmed that "the shooter's weapon and ammunition were recovered from a wooded area near the university," suggesting the assailant discarded the tools of the attack during their escape.

The FBI is releasing video of the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Following the shooting, the individual jumps from a rooftop and runs away from the location. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop includes shoe impressions, a… pic.twitter.com/hDVVFKUhYl — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 12, 2025

The attack on Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA and a major ally of President Donald Trump, occurred just after midday on September 10.

Video from the event showed Kirk speaking under a tent to a large crowd during a question-and-answer session when the distinct sound of a single gunshot rang out. As reported by AFP, the footage then showed Kirk appearing to collapse in his chair as panic and screams erupted from the audience.

Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who was present at the rally, told Fox News that the shot was fired while Kirk was answering a question about transgender shooters. "As soon as that shot went out, he fell back," a shaken Chaffetz recounted. "Everybody hit the deck... a lot of people started screaming, and then everybody started running."

University officials had stated at the time that the shot was fired from a building approximately 200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking. He was immediately evacuated by his personal security detail and transported for medical attention. Initially, unconfirmed reports from officials, such as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, suggested Kirk was in critical condition.

The shooting immediately provoked a wave of shock and bipartisan condemnation from across the nation's political spectrum, a testament to Kirk's outsized influence in conservative politics, particularly his role in galvanizing support for Donald Trump among younger voters.

President Trump himself posted on his Truth Social platform, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

Vice President JD Vance also wrote, "Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour," while prominent California Governor Gavin Newsom, a frequent political opponent, called the attack "disgusting, vile, and reprehensible" and insisted that "we must reject political violence in EVERY form."

As the investigation enters this new public phase with the release of the shooter's video and the detailing of forensic leads, the focus now shifts to identifying the fugitive assailant.

The evidence gathered from the rooftop and the nearby woods provides investigators with their most concrete clues to date in a case that represents a chilling instance of political violence in an already deeply polarized nation.