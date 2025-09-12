Syrian Minority Representatives in the U.S. Reject Damascus Policies, Call for Decentralization and Federalism

Syrian minority representatives in the US reject Damascus policies, call for decentralization and federalism. The groups, including Kurds, Alawites, Druze, and Christians, seek to influence US policy toward a democratic Syria.

49 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Representatives of Syria’s diverse components—including Kurds, Alawites, Druze, and Christians—have declared their dissatisfaction with the current policies of the Damascus government, stressing that the system remains undemocratic and repressive.

These groups, united in the United States, are working collectively to influence American foreign policy and pressure the Syrian authorities to accept a decentralized and democratic model of governance for the country. They have also appealed to the international community to monitor the conduct of the Syrian government.

The gathering, hosted in one of the U.S. Congress buildings, underscored that beyond cultural expression, Syria’s minorities are now mobilizing politically. All representatives of Syria’s ethnic and religious groups took part in the event, making clear that their shared objective is to push Syria toward a federal and decentralized system.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Sinem Mohammed, the representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) in the U.S., emphasized the political dimension of the gathering:

“The people who are here and participating in this festival are all individuals who know the U.S. government—whether they are in Congress, the State Department, the Pentagon, or other U.S. government institutions. Because of this, their presence here and participation in this festival at the same time is a strong show of support for the Kurdistan Region. We are very pleased to be here today and to take part in this festival. For us, this festival is not only a cultural and artistic event, but also a political support for the Kurdistan Region and the people of Kurdistan. We are delighted to be present, and as you can see, there is significant attention from the Americans toward this festival. This also demonstrates how much the American people and government value the Kurdistan Region.”

Her remarks underlined that while the festival carried cultural and artistic dimensions, it also represented strong political support for Kurdistan and the Kurdish people.

Mayara Izzedin Habib, a Druze-American of Syrian origin, highlighted to Kurdistan24 the historical coexistence among Syria’s diverse groups:

“As you can see, these are Syria’s diverse communities. We have always lived together peacefully, worked together, and celebrated our religious and historical occasions together.”

Similarly, Sam Eskool, a Syrian activist and Druze-American physician who resides in Sweden, said to Kurdistan24:

“I represented the Druze here. I am a Druze-American doctor from Sweden. We hope our voices reach the policymakers in Washington and members of Congress.”

The event also shed light on changing dynamics in Washington’s approach to Syria. Nadine Maenza, former director of religious freedom at the U.S. State Department, explained to Kurdistan24:

“U.S. policy on Syria continues to change. If you recall, there was a time when the U.S. opposed decentralization, but now the American government supports non-centralized governance. I believe the United States is striving to support Syria in the best way possible. What we are saying is that the better way is to support religious freedom in Syria. The challenge is that sometimes U.S. policy pursues short-term successes rather than long-term solutions.”

Mark Walker, a member of the U.S. Congress, shared his concerns with Kurdistan24 and said:

“We are very concerned about what we are seeing there. Very frankly, we supported President Trump when he lifted sanctions on Syria, but at the same time, we are closely monitoring the behavior of the Syrian government. We hope that genuine change will occur, particularly regarding the Druze who are being directly targeted.”

Post-Baathist Syria and Al-Sharaa’s UN Appearance

The mobilization of Syria’s minorities in the U.S. comes as the country undergoes a fragile political transition. Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria’s transitional president, is set to address the 80th United Nations General Assembly later this month in New York, becoming the first Syrian head of state since 1967 to speak from the UN podium.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), al-Sharaa will attend the high-level week between September 23 and 30, alongside Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani and a senior delegation. His appearance breaks more than five decades of absence from the General Assembly since Syria’s loss of the Golan Heights in the June 1967 Arab-Israeli war, after which Damascus boycotted the UN at the head-of-state level.

Al-Sharaa’s participation signals both a break with long-standing isolation and the challenges of reintegration into the international community after decades of conflict and repression.

The transition to post-Baathist Syria, however, has been marred by violence. The collapse of Baath Party rule on December 8, 2024, ended 61 years of single-party dominance, but atrocities during the past nine months have generated widespread anger.

Amnesty International reported what it called “war crimes” earlier this year in coastal provinces. Between March 6 and 10, massacres in Latakia, Tartous, and Hama killed at least 1,169 civilians, including 103 women and 52 children, according to the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression. The watchdog also accused government forces and allied groups of executing civilians, including 46 Druze in Sweida on July 15–16. More than 2,000 were killed in total, deepening sectarian tensions.

Online threats against Alawites, Druze, and Kurds spread widely, exacerbating the risk of retaliatory violence.

Even as Syria seeks diplomatic rehabilitation abroad, the situation inside remains volatile. On Wednesday, heavy clashes broke out in eastern Aleppo between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and units loyal to Damascus. The Syrian Ministry of Defense accused the SDF of launching “an irresponsible and sudden campaign of heavy shelling” from positions near al-Jarrah military airport and Maskanah, which it claimed killed two civilians and injured three.

The SDF rejected the accusations, stating: “Our forces decisively repelled the infiltration and artillery attacks… and completely thwarted their attempts.” The confrontation follows earlier skirmishes in Deir Ezzor in late August, where Damascus-backed groups attacked SDF positions. Regional monitors estimate that Damascus has massed up to 50,000 troops near Palmyra, raising fears of a larger offensive against areas held by the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES).

The efforts of Syria’s minorities in the U.S. to promote decentralization and democratic governance intersect with al-Sharaa’s high-profile UN appearance. On one side, the diaspora communities and their advocates in Washington are demanding a federal, inclusive system for the future of Syria. On the other, the transitional government seeks to restore legitimacy and international standing while facing mounting accusations of atrocities and renewed military confrontations at home.

Whether al-Sharaa’s presence in New York will mark the beginning of Syria’s reintegration into the international community—or remain overshadowed by deepening conflict and division—remains an open question.