DAANES to Damascus: Only "Inclusive Dialogue" Can Ensure Syria's Future

DAANES reaffirms commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, calls for "inclusive dialogue" with Damascus. It rejects partition, urges implementation of UN Resolution 2254, and emphasizes readiness for decentralized governance.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) reaffirmed on Sunday its unwavering commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity, stressing that only comprehensive and responsible dialogue can guarantee the country’s cohesion and protect its future.

In a statement issued by its Department of Foreign Relations, DAANES emphasized what it called “national constants,” underscoring its rejection of any projects or proposals that would undermine Syria’s sovereignty or pave the way for partition.

“Based on our national and historical responsibility toward Syria’s future and its people in all their components, we reiterate our commitment to the unity of Syria—land and people—and reject any projects or initiatives that threaten its territorial integrity,” the statement read.

DAANES pointed to the March 10 Agreement and subsequent meetings between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian interim president as a milestone in laying the groundwork for constructive dialogue. While the atmosphere of these meetings was described as positive and reflected a genuine will for compromise, the administration noted that “such promises have yet to translate into concrete steps on the ground,” raising legitimate questions about the seriousness of Damascus in seizing this historic opportunity for resolution.

The statement highlighted that the experience of North and East Syria has proven to be the most committed to preserving national unity and stability. It recalled the “tremendous sacrifices” made in liberating the region—first from the former regime and later from the world’s most formidable terrorist network—“in defense of all Syrians.”

It also underlined DAANES’s capacity to govern and provide services to millions “without discrimination,” presenting this as evidence of its dedication to inclusive governance.

Rejecting accusations that calls for decentralization, power-sharing, and national reconciliation amount to separatism, the statement described such labels as “false and counterproductive, increasing division rather than fostering unity.” It warned that approaches based on demographics or efforts to isolate the components of North and East Syria from one another threaten coexistence and erode trust among Syrians.

DAANES affirmed that all specialized committees in the region—including those tasked with constitutional, administrative, security, and service-related files—remain fully prepared to begin work “as soon as Damascus sets a suitable timetable.”

The statement also noted ongoing efforts to open border crossings, including the Qamishlo–Nusaybin crossing, describing it as “a constructive bridge of communication between Syria and neighboring states.” This, DAANES stressed, should reassure regional actors that its policy is based on openness and cooperation, not isolation or exclusion.

Recalling United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, DAANES described it as the only internationally agreed framework for a Syrian-led political process.

“It is not possible to overlook or bypass Resolution 2254 in any realistic approach to resolving the Syrian crisis,” the statement declared, urging that the National Conference be transformed into a comprehensive process bringing together all Syrian forces and components. Such a forum, it argued, could serve as a platform to launch “a serious path toward a democratic, decentralized Syria that reflects the aspirations of its people and preserves its unity.”

At the end of their statement, DAANES stressed that the way forward lies only in broad-based dialogue and shared responsibility.

“We believe that comprehensive and responsible dialogue is the sole path to ensuring Syria’s unity and protecting its future,” the statement affirmed. “The genuine inclusion of all Syrian components in shaping a solution is the true guarantee for building a democratic, decentralized, and just state—one that respects pluralism and safeguards the rights of all its citizens.”