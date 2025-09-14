Doha Summit Denounces Israeli Threats as "Grave Escalation"

Doha summit condemns Israeli threats as "grave escalation," rejects justification for strikes on Qatar. Arab-Islamic leaders declare solidarity with Doha, warning that Israel’s actions undermine mediation and regional stability.

2 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – The draft final communiqué of the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, convened to address Israel’s assault on Qatar, categorically rejected repeated Israeli threats of further strikes against Qatar or any Arab or Islamic state, denouncing them as a provocation and a grave escalation that threatens international peace and security.

The communiqué strongly urged the international community to condemn such threats “in the strongest terms” and to adopt deterrent measures capable of halting them. It declared that Israel’s “brutal aggression against Qatar,” coupled with its ongoing expansionist and oppressive practices—including “genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, blockade, and settlement policies”—undermines prospects for peace and coexistence in the region while threatening to unravel all progress made toward normalization with Israel.

Foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic states condemned “in the strongest possible language what they described as Israel’s cowardly and unlawful attack last Tuesday on a residential neighborhood in Doha.” The targeted area included housing compounds designated by Qatar to host negotiation delegations engaged in mediation efforts, as well as schools, nurseries, and diplomatic missions. The attack resulted in multiple casualties, including the death of a Qatari citizen, and left several civilians wounded.

The draft communiqué framed the assault as “a flagrant act of aggression against an Arab and Islamic state, a member of the United Nations, and a grave escalation that exposes the belligerent nature of Israel’s extremist government.” The ministers argued that such an act adds to “Israel’s criminal record” while posing direct threats to both regional and global stability.

The statement underscored the particular danger of the strike given Qatar’s role as a central mediator in efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the release of hostages and detainees, and pursue broader diplomatic initiatives for peace. By targeting neutral mediation sites, the attack was described as undermining not only Qatar’s sovereignty but also the very foundations of international mediation and peacemaking processes.

The summit participants declared absolute solidarity with Qatar in the face of the assault, framing it as “an attack on all Arab and Islamic states.” They affirmed their support for Doha in all measures it deems necessary to protect its security, sovereignty, and stability, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents, in line with the UN Charter.

The communiqué praised Qatar’s “civilized, wise, and responsible” handling of the “treacherous assault,” noting Doha’s adherence to international law and insistence on defending its rights through legitimate means.

In addition, the statement lauded Qatar’s recognized role in mediation alongside Egypt and the United States, describing its efforts as constructive and commendable in advancing regional stability. It further praised Qatar’s multiple humanitarian and educational initiatives on both regional and international levels, particularly in supporting developing and impoverished states, underscoring its position as a pivotal actor for peace and development.

The draft text firmly rejected any attempts to justify what it called “aggression under any pretext,” stressing that Israel’s actions constitute a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter. It underlined that “such acts directly undermine ongoing mediation efforts aimed at halting the assault on Gaza and jeopardize genuine initiatives to reach a just and comprehensive political settlement that would end the occupation and secure the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”