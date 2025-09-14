Duhok Set to Host 18th Annual Grape and Honey Festival

Around 50 farmers will participate in the two-day festival, which aims to highlight local agricultural products, attract private sector investment, and help market farmers’ goods.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Preparations for the 18th annual Grape and Honey Festival in Duhok have been finalized, with the highly anticipated event scheduled to open on Monday. Known for its rich production of grapes and honey, Duhok will once again bring together farmers, producers, and visitors to celebrate its agricultural heritage.

Ahmad Jameel, Director General of Agriculture in Duhok, told Kurdistan24 correspondent Bewar Helmi that the festival will be held under the supervision of Governor Ali Tatar and is sponsored by Kavin Greenhouse.

According to Jameel, around 50 farmers will participate in the two-day festival, which aims to highlight local agricultural products, attract private sector investment, and help market farmers’ goods.

“This year’s festival will not only showcase grapes, honey, and a variety of food products, but the difference is that the products will also be sold, giving farmers a greater opportunity to benefit directly,” Jamil said. “The agricultural sector in Duhok has made significant progress, and this festival is a reflection of that achievement.”

He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has introduced key measures to support grape producers, including a ban on importing grapes between November 1 and 11 to protect local farmers. Furthermore, Kavin Greenhouse, part of the Kavin Group, will purchase grapes from farmers, ensuring their products are preserved and marketed effectively.

Despite ongoing challenges such as the drought, Jamil noted that Duhok continues to lead all Iraqi cities in agricultural output, with nearly 164,000 tons of local products exported to central and southern Iraq. Looking ahead, he revealed that the festival would expand in the coming years, with additional agricultural and food industry exhibitions planned in Akre and Amedi.

The Grape and Honey Festival has become one of Duhok’s signature cultural and economic events, drawing attention to the province’s agricultural strengths. Duhok is particularly renowned for its vineyards, which produce high-quality grapes used for fresh consumption and raisin production, as well as its thriving honey industry. These products not only provide livelihoods for thousands of families but also represent a vital part of the Kurdistan Region’s food security and trade.

First launched in the mid-2000s, the festival has grown steadily over the years, serving as both a marketplace for farmers and a tourism attraction. It offers visitors a chance to experience the diversity of local agricultural products while highlighting the region’s potential for further investment in the agribusiness and food processing industries.

The KRG has made agriculture a cornerstone of its economic diversification strategy. Over 3,000 tons of fruits and vegetables—primarily tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers—are exported daily to federal Iraq, with nearly 250,000 tons already shipped this season. Investments in modern farming, weekly farmers’ markets, and international partnerships with countries like the Netherlands are driving higher yields and new opportunities.

With increased exports, processing plants, and foreign investment, agriculture is emerging as a key pillar of the Kurdistan Region’s plan to boost food security, create jobs, and reduce dependence on oil.

This diversification not only strengthens the region's economy but also enhances its resilience against global market fluctuations. By prioritizing sustainable practices and modern techniques, the KRG is positioning agriculture as a long-term driver of growth, ensuring a stable and prosperous future for its people.