KRG Announces Completion of Key Road Projects in Garmiyan

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced significant progress in infrastructure development across the Garmiyan Independent Administration, with 27 road projects currently underway.

Dana Abdulkareem, KRG Minister of Housing and Reconstruction, told Kurdistan24 correspondent Harem Jaf on Sunday that the projects include the construction of six bridges and the asphalting of several roads. The most notable achievement is the full completion of the Kalar–Darbandikhan road, a vital transportation route.

“This project is one of the most strategic for the region. The Kalar–Darbandikhan road is now 100% complete,” Abdulkareem stated.

Jalal Sheikh Nuri, supervisor of the Garmiyan Independent Administration, also highlighted the importance of these initiatives, noting that the last two years have been transformative for the region’s road network. “Most of the road projects in Garmiyan have been completed, with special attention given to village infrastructure. Many rural roads are now incorporated into the master plan,” he said.

According to Nuri, the completion of these roads has not only enhanced regional connectivity but also revitalized local villages, making them more accessible to services and trade.

The Garmiyan Independent Administration, located in the south of the Kurdistan Region, covers key towns and districts such as Kalar, Kifri, and Darbandikhan. For years, the area suffered from underdeveloped infrastructure, which limited economic growth and restricted access for residents. Roads connecting villages to the main cities were often neglected, isolating communities and hampering trade.

In recent years, the KRG has intensified its efforts to improve transportation networks in Garmiyan as part of broader reconstruction and development plans. The completion of the Kalar–Darbandikhan road is viewed as a cornerstone achievement, linking Garmiyan more effectively with other provinces in Iraq and supporting the region’s growing agricultural and commercial activities.

The ninth cabinet of the KRG has overseen a remarkable expansion in the investment sector, with nearly 45% of all licensed projects implemented during this period, according to the Kurdistan Board of Investment.

Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Board, told Kurdistan24 on Sept. 7, that the increase stems largely from the KRG’s investor-friendly policies, including the removal of taxes and fees for investment projects. “This approach has helped attract more projects and strengthen economic growth,” he said.

Since the cabinet’s formation, projects worth more than $12 billion have been launched across 11 key sectors, including industry, commerce, and tourism. Among them are 11 joint ventures between foreign and local investors valued at over $5 billion.

This significant growth in investment highlights the KRG's commitment to fostering economic diversification and creating opportunities for both local and international investors. The removal of bureaucratic barriers and financial incentives has positioned the region as a key player in Iraq's economic development.