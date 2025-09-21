PM Barzani Inaugurates First Zakho International Fair, Cementing City’s Rise as a Regional Trade Hub

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the first Zakho International Fair, a landmark event with over 100 local and foreign companies. The fair, held in a new state-of-the-art facility, marks a new economic era for the city and cements its rise as a regional trade hub.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a landmark event crystallizing the city's rapid economic transformation and its growing stature as a key commercial gateway, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday inaugurated the first-ever Zakho International Trade Fair. The major event, which has attracted over 100 local and foreign companies from a diverse range of sectors, is a powerful symbol of the success of the KRG's policy of administrative decentralization and a cornerstone of a wider, intensive effort to develop Zakho's economic and commercial infrastructure.

The inauguration, a high-profile ceremony underscoring the fair's significance, marks a new chapter in the development of the strategic border city.

Held in a newly constructed, state-of-the-art fair hall, the event is a direct result of the focused and ambitious development drive that has defined the Zakho Independent Administration since its establishment four years ago.

The new fair center is a testament to this progress, built on an expansive 8,600-square-meter area, with a significant 4,000 square meters dedicated to green space.

The modern facility is equipped with a stage, guest seating, a restaurant, several small conference halls, and advanced technological systems, including comprehensive surveillance, continuous power, and state-of-the-art ventilation and fire extinguishing systems, all supported by a massive 13,000-square-meter parking area.

This milestone is the culmination of a period of sustained and ambitious development that has fundamentally reshaped Zakho.

As previously reported by Kurdistan24, the plan to host the city's first international fair was announced in August, with Latif Osman, the President of the Zakho Chamber of Commerce, predicting at the time that the event would "boost the economic sector in our region" and lead to a "revitalization of trade."

The initial announcement projected the participation of over 70 companies, a number that has since grown to more than 100, indicating even greater interest from the business community than originally anticipated.

The fair and conference hall itself is a strategic KRG project, constructed within the Zakho University campus at a cost of over $9 million.

Meticulous planning went into its design to ensure it could support a large influx of visitors without disrupting the university's daily life, with an 8,000-meter car park and a dedicated 300-meter-long road built to manage traffic flow.

The vision for the new center extends beyond this inaugural event, with officials planning to host a series of specialized fairs in the future, focusing on key sectors such as tourism, medicine, books, and automobiles, to create more opportunities for merchants and investors.

The international fair is the latest in a string of high-profile projects that are elevating Zakho's status as a premier destination for tourism and commerce.

Recently, construction began on what is slated to become the largest and most technologically advanced fountain in both the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq.

This 40-meter-high fountain, part of a comprehensive $13 million tourism initiative, will utilize an advanced system combining music, lasers, and colored lighting to create a spectacular public attraction. This ambitious undertaking also includes the extensive development of the Khabur River banks, a modern corniche, the restoration of the historic old market, and a new underground car park.

This push builds upon the successful transformation of the city's riverfront with the new Zakho Corniche, a project launched under a direct directive from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The second phase of the corniche, which includes a three-kilometer riverside promenade and extensive green spaces, was reported in July to be 85% complete and had already contributed to a 30-40% increase in tourism.

The inauguration of the first phase of the Delal Corniche in August 2023 by Prime Minister Barzani was a significant moment in this development drive. During a speech at that event, the Prime Minister declared, "we have delivered our promises," and announced plans for further strategic works, including a new dam on the Khabur River.

The establishment of the Zakho Independent Administration on September 20, 2021, a key policy of the KRG’s ninth cabinet, has been the catalyst for this "comprehensive revolution" in services and infrastructure. In the three years following its establishment, 286 development projects were launched, touching all sectors from municipalities and roads to education, health, and tourism.

By the city's two-year anniversary in September 2023, Gohdar Shekho, the town’s supervisor, revealed that "90 percent of the main streets have been rehabilitated to conform to international standards," crediting the Prime Minister's continuous support.

This development has been holistic, blending modern infrastructure with the preservation of the city's rich cultural heritage. A project to renovate Zakho's ancient market in a traditional style was completed in 2023, restoring a historic hub that for centuries was home to Jewish, Christian, and Muslim craftsmen.

These efforts build upon the city's deep history as a vital crossroads of civilizations, a legacy embodied by landmarks like the ancient Delal Bridge.

The inauguration of the first Zakho International Fair, therefore, is far more than the opening of a new building. It is a powerful statement about the city's future. It represents the successful translation of a strategic vision for decentralized governance and targeted economic development into a tangible reality.

By attracting international businesses and showcasing its modern infrastructure, Zakho is cementing its role as a dynamic and ambitious commercial hub, ready to play a leading part in the continued growth and prosperity of the Kurdistan Region.