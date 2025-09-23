Erdogan: “We Will Support a United and Whole Syria with All Our Means”

President Erdogan, at UNGA, pledged support for a "one and whole Syria," condemned Israel's Gaza campaign, and urged recognition of Palestine and Northern Cyprus. He emphasized regional stability, including Iraq's importance.

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a wide-ranging speech before the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, in which he declared his government’s commitment to supporting what he called a “one and whole Syria,” condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, called for recognition of Palestine, urged international support for Northern Cyprus, and stressed the strategic importance of stability in Iraq.

Erdogan opened his remarks by declaring solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying he was also speaking on behalf of those whose voices were silenced. He thanked states that had recognized the State of Palestine and urged those who had not yet done so to act immediately. He denounced Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, pointing out that civilians were being killed even as he was addressing the assembly.

“The number of civilians killed in Gaza has exceeded 65,000. More than 20,000 of the dead are children. For the last 23 months, every hour, one child has been brutally taken from life. These are not just numbers—they are innocent lives,” Erdogan said. He further accused Israel of employing hunger as a weapon, stating that 428 people, including 146 children, had died of starvation, with the toll rising daily.

Erdogan insisted that Israel’s attacks were not confined to Gaza and the West Bank but extended to Syria, Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon, destabilizing the broader region. He pointed to the recent Israeli strike on a negotiating delegation in Qatar, saying it proved the Israeli government had “lost control.” He directly accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of having no intention of making peace or securing the release of hostages.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Erdogan said: “The attacks must stop, humanitarian aid must be allowed in without obstruction, and those responsible for genocide must be held accountable under international law. Anyone who does not raise their voice against this barbarity shares in its responsibility.”

Turning to the long-standing Cyprus dispute, Erdogan reiterated that the federal solution model had been exhausted due to the intransigence of the Greek Cypriot side. He asserted that there are two separate peoples and two distinct states on the island, with Turkish Cypriots being co-owners of Cyprus who would never accept minority status.

He renewed his call for the international community to end the decades-long isolation of Turkish Cypriots. “I once again call on the international community to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and to establish diplomatic, political, and economic relations with it,” he said.

On the Syrian conflict, Erdogan stated that the Syrian people had opened “a new chapter” as of December 8, having won a struggle against what he called “a bloody-handed regime.” He voiced confidence that the Syrian people would carry their sacrifices to a lasting victory.

He pledged Türkiye’s full support for a unified Syria free of terrorism, saying: “We will support with all our means the vision of a one and whole Syria where there is no presence of ISIS or any other form of terrorism and where security is established. As stability takes root in Syria, its beneficiaries will not only be Syrians but all neighboring and regional countries.” He also thanked Gulf states for their contributions to Syria’s recovery and emphasized Türkiye’s willingness to cooperate with all actors sharing these principles.

Erdogan underlined the importance of Iraq’s security, stability, and prosperity for the well-being of the region. “The stability, security, and welfare of our neighbor Iraq are of utmost importance for the safety of our region. We attach great significance to strategic projects that prioritize collective prosperity, such as the Development Road project,” he said.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Erdogan reminded the assembly of Türkiye’s mediation efforts, particularly through the Istanbul process, which facilitated the exchange of prisoners and remains. He reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to continue working for peace, stating: “Remember, in war there are no winners, and in a just peace there are no losers.”