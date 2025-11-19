Davutoglu: Türkiye Wants a Strong Relationship with the Kurdistan Region

Former Turkish PM Davutoglu told Kurdistan24 Türkiye wants a strong relationship with the KRG, praised its economic progress, recalled aiding against ISIS, supports the current peace process, and called for the release of Selahattin Demirtaş.

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu stated on Tuesday that there is a strong relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye, and that the Kurdistan Region has made significant economic and developmental progress.

In a special interview with Kurdistan24 at the MEPS 2025 forum, Davutoglu said, "MEPS 25 is a successful project. This is the second time I have visited. All the leaders are here discussing, and for that, I thank Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, for organizing this forum."

He continued, "Our relationship with Masrour Barzani goes back 25 years and it is a strong relationship. In very difficult times, we have had a strong relationship and trust between us. President Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani are also close friends of mine."

Davutoglu recalled a critical moment of support: "When ISIS wanted to attack Erbil, I instructed my country's army to help the Kurdistan Region in every way, and they even conducted military training for the Peshmerga forces at their military bases."

He affirmed, "The stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region is very important for Türkiye. I hope that no threat to the Kurdistan Region ever arises, but if it does, we will certainly support this region."

The former prime minister expressed his admiration for the visible progress in the region. "Zakho has changed a lot and has seen remarkable progress; it impressed me. For this progress, I congratulated Masrour Barzani. Erbil, Duhok, and Zakho are very advanced compared to other cities in Iraq," he said.

He also shared a personal and emotional story about the 2013 peace process. "My wife is not a politician, but she understands my feelings well. She loves the Kurdistan Region very much, especially Erbil and Duhok. That is why when the peace process failed in 2013, I was very sad at heart and tears fell from my eyes, and my wife was very saddened by this, because we are all human."

"My principles towards the Kurds have not changed," Davutoglu stated. "When I was Foreign Minister, many people were surprised when I used the name 'Kurdistan' and mentioned the Kurdistan flag in Erbil. And now, Türkiye wants to have a good relationship with the Kurdistan Region."

Regarding the current peace process, he confirmed his party's active support. "We support the process and have clearly conveyed our views to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Devlet Bahçeli. Our party is on the committee in the Turkish parliament that was formed for the peace process. Today, by phone, I reaffirmed that they must be the main supporters and collaborators of the process."

He concluded with a direct and powerful demand: "Selahattin Demirtaş must also be released, because no one should be imprisoned for political matters.