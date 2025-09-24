Kurdistan24 Exclusive: SDC's Sinam Reports No Kurdish Representation in al-Sharaa’s UN Delegation

SDC's US Representative Sinam Mohamad states there is no Kurdish representation in President al-Sharaa's UN delegation, calling it "one color and one party." She denies any meeting with the Syrian government and reiterates the SDC's call for inclusive, decentralized dialogue.

2 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24’s U.S. correspondent Issa Hassan during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sinam Mohamad, the Representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) to the United States, underscored that the official Syrian delegation lacks Kurdish representation and remains dominated by a single party and political color and denied any meeting between SDC and the Syrian government in the Washington.

Mohamad categorically stated that neither she nor the SDC had met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa or his envoys during the General Assembly, stressing that the Syrian delegation was “a delegation of one color and one party, with no Kurds among them.” She described the absence of Kurdish voices in Syria’s official representation as a glaring sign of continued exclusion, despite the country’s political transition.

She further noted that the she is in UN General Assembly because she is going to participate in a UN meeting with a wide range of officials, ministers, and diplomats from around the world, including representatives from Japan, Norway, Sweden, Canada, France, and South Africa, with discussions focusing on women’s role in promoting peace and Security.

Mohamad denied any meeting between SDC and the Syrian government in the U.S. and stressed that dialogue remains the only viable path forward for Syria, emphasizing that the SDC seeks a democratic, pluralistic, and decentralized Syria where all communities—Kurds, Arabs, Alawites, Druze, and Christians—can participate. “We see only one political current represented in the Syrian delegation, and this is not right. There must have been Kurdish representation, yet until now, none exists,” she said.

She added that the SDC has repeatedly called on the United States and the United Nations to press for Kurdish inclusion in the Syrian process, though no tangible results have yet been achieved.

Her remarks echoed earlier statements by Hoshang Darwish, the SDC’s representative in the Kurdistan Region, who told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, that Damascus does not exercise full sovereignty across Syrian territory. Darwish argued that despite holding parliamentary elections and constitutional processes, the government remains centralized in the presidency and excludes genuine representation of Kurds and other minorities.

He noted that the March 10 agreement between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi and interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa was undermined by regional powers such as Türkiye, Russia, and Gulf states, while Israel maintained quiet influence in southern Syria. “The government prioritizes external negotiations while neglecting domestic inclusivity,” Darwish said, calling the claim of full sovereignty an illusion.

Darwish also pointed out the contradiction in Damascus labeling Kurdish leaders as terrorists while simultaneously sitting with them at international platforms. He emphasized that 30 percent of Syrian territory remains under Kurdish-led administration with more than one hundred thousand fighters and a clear political vision, making the SDC an unavoidable actor in Syria’s future.

Both Mohamad and Darwish reiterated that the SDC rejects any return to single-party or single-identity rule. They stressed that the Kurdish movement continues to be a central partner in the fight against ISIS and holds a decisive stake in Syria’s stability.

“Regional and global actors must recognize that no settlement in Syria will succeed without genuine Kurdish participation,” Darwish told Kurdistan24.

Mohamad concluded by reiterating the SDC’s vision: “We want a progressive, democratic Syria where inclusivity is the foundation, not exclusion. Dialogue must remain the essential path toward solving today’s problems.”

By affirming that the Syrian delegation to the UN remains unrepresentative of the country’s full mosaic, the SDC has once again highlighted the deep rift between official rhetoric and ground realities in Syria’s ongoing transition.