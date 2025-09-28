Language and Identity: KNCS in Afrin Demands Restoration of Kurdish Language in Schools

The Kurdish National Council in Syria demands the restoration of Kurdish language education in Afrin schools, citing its removal despite the region's Kurdish majority, while Turkish remains taught in local classrooms.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Afrin branch of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS) has issued a public appeal to the Democratic Syrian leadership under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, urging the immediate reinstatement of Kurdish language instruction in the schools of Afrin and the wider region.

In its appeal released on Saturday, KNCS emphasized that mother tongue is a fundamental human right enshrined in international conventions and recognized by UNESCO. The statement recalled that Kurdish had been officially taught during the period of the Democratic Autonomous Administration and later under the interim Syrian government until 2024, with significant steps taken such as the establishment of a dedicated institute at Afrin University to prepare Kurdish language teachers.

KNCS warned, however, that recent political shifts have halted Kurdish education in Afrin, despite the region being predominantly Kurdish. The Council condemned this measure as contrary to the principles of the Syrian revolution, which had raised the banners of freedom, dignity, and justice, and stood against the erasure of Syria’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

As a practical remedy, KNCS proposed that until a unified new educational program is agreed upon, previously used Kurdish textbooks and curricula should once again be accepted in Afrin schools. The Council stressed that restoring Kurdish education is not only a rightful demand but also an essential step toward strengthening national cohesion and fostering values that represent the struggle of all Syrians for a just future.

On the same day, Afrin’s regional official, Masoud Batal, confirmed that he had raised the issue directly with President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a meeting in Aleppo.

According to Afrin Media Center, Batal discussed several key issues with al-Sharaa, placing particular emphasis on the incorporation of the Kurdish language into the educational system. He stated that President al-Sharaa expressed his full readiness to engage in detailed discussions on the matter, in order to find a solution that benefits all residents of Afrin.

The meeting also touched upon the service and security conditions in Afrin, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to working toward stability and the revitalization of the city. At the conclusion of the talks, al-Sharaa conveyed his greetings and warm regards to the people of Afrin, wishing them prosperity and well-being.

A teacher from Afrin city, who spoke to Kurdistan24 on the condition of anonymity for security reasons, said: "last year Kurdish and Turkish was being taught from grades seven to nine. but they stopped it and We don't know whether they will bring back the Kurdish language or not.” He added that although students took Kurdish and Turkish language exams this year, the grades were not included in the final results of their certificates.

The teacher also revealed that the matter is not just schools. there are Several kindergartens in Afrin teaching Turkish language, while at the same time there are no kindergartens that teach the Kurdish language.

The source noted that this kindergartens are being operated under the administration of the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs (Türkiye Diyanet Vakfı). He also explained, that this Turkish body has been present since the early days of the Syrian National Army’s "occupied" Afrin and has actively supported the introduction of Turkish language instruction in the city.

On September 25, the Afrin Religious Endowments Department, affiliated with the Ministry of Religious Affairs of the Syrian Interim Government, announced through its official channels the opening of registration for a network of kindergartens under the name “Baraem al-Jannah” (Heaven’s Buds). These kindergartens, supported and supervised directly by Türkiye’s Diyanet Foundation, are spread across Afrin and its districts. They provide children with religious lessons alongside classes in both Turkish and Arabic.

Despite these developments, there is still no official clarity on reinstating Kurdish language education in Afrin’s schools. Kurdish parents and organizations like the KNCS insist that restoring instruction is a matter of rights, justice, and national identity.

Updated at 8:21PM