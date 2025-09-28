President Masoud Barzani Meets Azem Alliance Leader to Address Iraq’s Upcoming Elections

The two leaders discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the wider region, as well as preparations for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation among Iraqi political parties.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the Azem Alliance, in the Pirmam district of Erbil on Sunday, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The two leaders discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the wider region, as well as preparations for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation among Iraqi political parties.

The meeting comes as Iraq prepares for its next parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11, which are expected to serve as a crucial test of the country’s fragile political stability. Disputes over representation, security challenges, and tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region have overshadowed previous votes.

Relations between Erbil and Baghdad continue to revolve around long-standing issues, including budget allocations, oil revenues, security responsibilities, and the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution. Successive federal governments have sought to reach agreements with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), though political transitions often see tensions reemerge.

The Azem Alliance, led by al-Samarrai, is an influential Sunni political bloc that has played a central role in parliamentary negotiations. It has advocated for Sunni interests and pushed for greater investment in areas liberated from ISIS. The alliance has also cooperated closely with the Nineveh For Its People coalition, representing the province’s diverse communities, further cementing its role in shaping coalition dynamics in Baghdad.

By engaging directly with Barzani, al-Samarrai signaled the Azem Alliance’s intent to strengthen ties with the Kurdistan Region. Such dialogue underscores the growing push for consensus-building and inclusive participation as Iraq heads toward its pivotal parliamentary vote.