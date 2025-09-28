PM Barzani, Azem Alliance Leader Discuss Iraq’s Political Future Ahead of Elections

The discussions focused on resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government within the framework of the constitution and existing agreements.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday met with Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the Azem Alliance, to discuss the latest political developments in Iraq and preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The discussions focused on resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government within the framework of the constitution and existing agreements. Both sides underlined the importance of safeguarding the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people and other communities across Iraq. They also stressed the need to improve services and living conditions for all citizens.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as Iraq gears up for its next parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11. The vote is widely viewed as a pivotal test of the country’s fragile political stability. Previous elections have been marred by disputes over representation, security concerns, and tensions between Baghdad and regional actors. Against this backdrop, dialogue between influential Kurdish leaders and national political blocs highlights the push for consensus-building and inclusive political participation.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad have long been marked by disputes over budget allocations, oil revenues, security responsibilities, and the implementation of constitutional provisions such as Article 140. Successive Iraqi governments have sought to strike agreements with Erbil, though tensions often resurface during times of political transition.

The Azem Alliance, led by Sunni politician Muthanna al-Samarrai, has played a significant role in parliamentary negotiations, particularly in advocating for Sunni interests and greater investment in areas liberated from ISIS. The alliance has also worked closely with the Nineveh For Its People coalition, which represents diverse communities in Nineveh province, making it a key player in shaping coalition dynamics in Baghdad.

By engaging directly with Prime Minister Barzani, the Azem leadership signals intent to strengthen cooperation with the Kurdistan Region at a time when political consensus will be vital for ensuring stability and inclusivity in Iraq’s next parliament.