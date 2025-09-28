KRG Allocates Approximately $138 Million for Strategic Khabat Water Project

On Sunday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani authorized funding from the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism’s investment budget.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has approved an allocation of 195 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $138 million) to implement the Khabat Water Project, a major strategic initiative designed to provide a sustainable drinking water supply to Erbil's Khabat district and its surrounding areas.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani authorized funding from the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism’s investment budget. The funds will be released in cash and in phases to ensure smooth implementation of the project.

According to an official statement, the Khabat Water Project will produce up to 120,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day. In addition to the production facility, the project will include several reservoirs, around 300 kilometers of pipelines, and five kilometers of electrical infrastructure.

The initiative follows a request by the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism, which submitted a proposal to the Council of Ministers on July 16 to address long-standing water shortages in the Khabat district. The approval now brings that plan into effect.

Water scarcity has been a persistent challenge in many parts of the Kurdistan Region, driven by population growth, urban expansion, and the impact of climate change on water resources. The Khabat district, located west of Erbil, has been among the areas most affected by shortages, prompting repeated calls from residents for a sustainable solution.

In recent years, the KRG has prioritized major infrastructure projects aimed at securing clean water and strengthening water management systems. The Khabat Water Project is considered a cornerstone of these efforts, representing one of the largest government-funded water initiatives in the region.

Officials also emphasize that once completed, the project will not only secure safe drinking water for tens of thousands of people but also support long-term development and stability in the district.