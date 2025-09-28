KDP, PUK Move Closer to Forming New Kurdistan Regional Government

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said the Kurdistan Region’s parliament is expected to resume its sessions next month, “particularly within the next two weeks.”

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A senior source within the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed on Sunday that significant progress has been made between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) toward forming a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said the Kurdistan Region’s parliament is expected to resume its sessions next month, “particularly within the next two weeks.” He noted that the KDP’s Political Bureau will meet tomorrow to discuss the party’s relations with the PUK and the details of government formation.

“The KDP and the PUK are very close to forming a government and have made commendable strides,” the source emphasized.

Meanwhile, the PUK Political Bureau held a meeting on Sunday, focusing on Saturday’s discussions between President Masoud Barzani and PUK President Bafel Talabani, which were described as very positive.

A member of the PUK’s Political Bureau told Kurdistan24 that the two sides will meet soon to finalize the government formation. Earlier, senior PUK leader Saadi Ahmed Pira confirmed that the party has two candidates for the post of Kurdistan Region Parliament speaker, including Shallaw Kosrat Rasul.

Recent high-level meetings between President Barzani and PUK President Talabani have marked a breakthrough, signaling a willingness to resolve outstanding disputes and accelerate the process. Both parties have now publicly emphasized their commitment to reaching an agreement that would pave the way for parliamentary sessions to resume and a new government to be formed.

If successful, this development would end months of political deadlock and enable the Kurdistan Region to focus on pressing issues such as economic reforms, relations with Baghdad, and the delivery of public services.