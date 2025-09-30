Turkey’s National Security Council: No Space for Terror in Neighboring Countries

Turkey's MGK declared no tolerance for "terrorist organizations" in neighboring countries, specifically referencing Syria and Iraq, while Erdogan emphasized Ankara's commitment to Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity following his meeting with Syrian interim President.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK) convened on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, declaring in its final communiqué that the state’s determination to eradicate terrorism extends not only within its borders but also across neighboring geographies.

The meeting, which lasted two hours, was followed by a detailed written statement. The communiqué underscored that, within the framework of the ongoing “Terror-Free Türkiye” process, the country will ensure that “no manifestation of terrorism will find a place in the neighboring geography, and expansionism based on terrorism will be categorically rejected.” The MGK emphasized that the wall of terror in front of the Turkish nation’s future would be torn down completely, ensuring an enduring climate of peace, welfare, and security.

The council reviewed threats to Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty, alongside risks undermining Iraq’s stability, security, and prosperity. It pledged sustained support to efforts countering attempts to draw Türkiye’s neighbors into regional conflicts. The communiqué placed particular emphasis on actors destabilizing Iraq and Syria, reiterating that Ankara will stand firmly against all activities threatening the unity of these countries.

The MGK declaration came only days after President Erdogan, speaking during his return flight from the United States, declared that terrorist organizations will have no role in Syria’s future. “We want a country where Syrians of all identities live together in peace. The Syrian administration shares the same sentiments with us. Terrorist organizations have no place in Syria’s future, and they never will,” he told journalists.

Erdogan also highlighted that his meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa in New York during the United Nations General Assembly was “extremely important” for restoring Syria’s international legitimacy. He stressed that cooperation projects between Ankara and Damascus are underway in all fields, with priority given to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Reviving Syria’s economy and infrastructure is equally crucial,” he said, further calling on the international community to lift sanctions imposed on Syria.

Erdogan reiterated his longstanding warnings about Israeli military actions, saying Israel’s aggressions were not confined to Palestine but also visible in Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria. “We saw both the physical assaults carried out by Israel and attempts to undermine Syria’s efforts for peace and stability,” he said.

The MGK’s written statement also drew attention to the crisis in Gaza, describing Israel’s policies as “illegitimate measures leading to humanitarian disaster and deaths from starvation.” It described the situation as genocide, adding that stopping it and holding perpetrators accountable had become “a shared responsibility of all humanity.” The council urged the international community to take urgent steps and to translate the will demonstrated at the United Nations into concrete measures. It affirmed that Türkiye would continue to contribute to every step directed toward establishing a just and lasting peace.

The MGK further evaluated parliamentary contributions to the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process, reaffirming its commitment to eliminating terrorist structures such as the PKK/KCK, PYD/YPG, FETÖ, and ISIS. In a related development, Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş told reporters during the legislature’s third-year evaluation meeting that a meeting between the parliamentary commission and Abdullah Öcalan “is not yet on the agenda.”

“We must act quickly,” Kurtulmuş said, insisting on preserving balance. “On the one hand, you must take into account the rights and dignity of the Kurds; on the other, you must respect the sensitivities and pride of the Turks, who make up the great majority of Türkiye. This balance has been preserved up to this point.” He stressed that the commission was not legislative in nature but tasked with monitoring the process and preparing a framework for Parliament to implement the necessary legal steps, including work toward a new constitution.

On Friday, September 26, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli escalated his rhetoric, accusing Israel, and regional actors of attempting to create a “second Israel” in northeastern Syria (Western Kurdistan). He alleged that Washington and Tel Aviv were manipulating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to undermine Türkiye’s national security agenda and prevent them from joining the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative.

“Many actors, especially Israel, are striving to merge areas across the Eastern Mediterranean, the south, and northeastern Syria. They are deploying all their strength to build a second Israel in northeastern Syria and to turn the peoples of the region into their colonies,” Bahçeli said in an interview with Türkgün. He warned that these efforts targeted Türkiye’s sovereignty and stability, recalling Ankara’s past military operations as proof of its resolve. “Türkiye has already demonstrated through past operations that such attempts are futile, and it has made the perpetrators pay the price,” he said.

The MGK also reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for a two-state solution on Cyprus based on the recognition of the Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality and equal international status. It pledged to oppose any steps that might negatively affect peace on the island.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, the council noted with concern the growing risk of escalation and declared Türkiye’s readiness to assume greater responsibility for achieving peace.

Regional normalization efforts were also discussed, particularly between Türkiye and Armenia. The MGK highlighted the importance of establishing an unobstructed transport corridor between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, emphasizing that such projects would benefit all regional countries and contribute to final peace.

The council also reaffirmed its support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and constitutional order, noting recent developments in the Balkan state.

Reflecting on his engagements during the UN General Assembly, Erdogan struck a note of optimism. He recalled addressing the Assembly, attending a Gaza-focused meeting with US President Donald Trump, and participating in a conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. “I hope that our contacts and activities at the United Nations, along with the decisions we reached in my meeting with my dear friend President Trump, will bring good results for our country, our nation, and our region,” he concluded.