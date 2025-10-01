Kurdistan Accrediting Association for Education Advances Standards Under PM Barzani’s Leadership

As part of a pilot accreditation project, several universities were selected to participate: Catholic University in Erbil, Soran University, Nawroz University, Garmian University, and Sulaimani Polytechnic University.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Board of Trustees of the Kurdistan Accrediting Association for Education (KAAE) convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to advance education quality and standards across the region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced.

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the KAAE, attended the meeting alongside senior officials and education experts.

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the importance of the committee’s mission in promoting educational excellence, stressing the need for closer coordination with relevant ministries, institutions, and organizations. He expressed appreciation for the KAAE’s efforts in laying the foundation for a stronger and more internationally competitive academic environment in the Kurdistan Region.

Following extensive discussions, the Board approved a set of key measures, including the adoption of standards for education and higher education, the establishment of clear accreditation guidelines for academic institutions, and the introduction of a university ranking system based on KAAE criteria.

As part of a pilot accreditation project, several universities were selected to participate: Catholic University in Erbil, Soran University, Nawroz University, Garmian University, and Sulaimani Polytechnic University.

The KAAE is a national accreditation body established by the KRG through legislation passed in June 2022. Its primary mission is to improve the quality of education in the Kurdistan Region while promoting a culture of continuous improvement, transparency, and accountability.

KAAE operates as an administratively independent association, receiving support from the KRG and working closely with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Together, they establish stringent standards for educational quality assurance and implement effective mechanisms for their application. Additionally, KAAE assists both ministries in developing and maintaining policies that ensure quality education across the region.

KAAE consists of two distinct commissions: the K-12 Commission and the Higher Education Commission. The K-12 Commission develops and implements standards for elementary and secondary schools, offering comprehensive support, guidance, and training for self-evaluation. Similarly, the Higher Education Commission establishes standards for universities and institutes, providing essential resources and support for institutional self-assessment. Both commissions facilitate peer review processes to ensure rigorous adherence to established standards.