SOHR Chief Highlights President Masoud Barzani’s Support for Syrian Kurds Amid Aleppo Violence

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Rami Abdulrahman, head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), stated on Wednesday that President Masoud Barzani’s stance on the recent violence in Aleppo has sent a strong political message of solidarity with the Kurds of Aleppo.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Abdulrahman said President Barzani’s public condemnation of the attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo carries particular significance, noting that images of President Barzani alongside Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi have further angered Kurdish adversaries.

“President Masoud Barzani has clearly expressed solidarity with the Syrian Kurds,” Abdulrahman said. “His message condemning the attacks on the Kurds of Aleppo is especially important at this moment.”

Abdulrahman also rejected claims that the SDF’s Internal Security Forces are targeting civilians, describing such reports as false. Instead, he accused the Damascus government factions of carrying out attacks against Kurdish residents.

“The targeting of Kurdish neighborhoods is an act of terrorism,” Abdulrahman said, adding that many of the fighters involved in the attacks are foreign nationals aligned with Damascus government factions.

President Barzani earlier on Wednesday voiced deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Aleppo, warning that continued violence threatens civilians and could lead to ethnic cleansing against the Kurdish population.

In a statement, President Barzani said Syria’s ongoing political changes present a “valuable opportunity” to reach a just solution that respects the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people through dialogue and peaceful means. However, he described the current situation in Aleppo as “alarming,” stressing that the escalating violence is endangering innocent civilians.

He called on Syrian authorities to prevent political disputes from turning into ethnic conflict and urged them to protect Kurdish citizens from violence, forced displacement, and ethnic-based targeting. President Barzani also appealed to Kurdish parties, particularly the SDF, to take steps to halt the fighting and prevent further bloodshed.

“Political conflict should never endanger civilian lives or lead to ethnic cleansing against the Kurdish people,” President Barzani said, warning that such acts constitute crimes against humanity.

His statement comes amid intensified fighting in the predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo. Local officials reported civilian casualties following attacks by the Damascus government factions and affiliated armed groups.

Nuri Shekho, co-chairman of the neighborhood councils, told Kurdistan24 that residents are facing sustained assaults involving heavy weaponry from multiple directions.

“We are being attacked with heavy weapons, resulting in civilian casualties,” Shekho said, adding that at least eight civilians have been killed and 47 wounded so far.

The escalation follows accusations by the SDF’s Internal Security Forces that Damascus government factions have imposed a siege on Sheikh Maqsood and launched attacks using heavy weapons, warning of serious human rights violations.