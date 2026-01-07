President Barzani Warns of Ethnic Cleansing Against the Kurdish Population in Aleppo

He also appealed to Kurdish parties, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to take steps to halt the fighting and prevent further bloodshed.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, warning that ongoing violence threatens civilians and could lead to ethnic cleansing against the Kurdish population.

In a statement, President Barzani said the political changes underway in Syria offer a “valuable opportunity” to reach a just solution that respects the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people and resolves outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means. He stressed that efforts have been made with all sides to settle disputes politically rather than through force.

However, President Barzani said the current situation in Aleppo is “alarming,” as continued fighting and violence are endangering the lives of innocent civilians. He warned that the escalation raises serious concerns about potential ethnic-based targeting of Kurds in the region.

President Barzani called on Syrian authorities to prevent political disputes from turning into ethnic conflict and urged them to protect Kurdish citizens from pressure, violence, forced displacement from their ancestral homes, and ethnic cleansing. He also appealed to Kurdish parties, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to take steps to halt the fighting and prevent further bloodshed.

“Political conflict should never endanger civilian lives or lead to ethnic cleansing against the Kurdish people,” President Barzani said, describing such acts as crimes against humanity with severe consequences. He emphasized that dialogue between all sides remains the only viable path to resolving the crisis.

President Barzani’s statement comes amid reports of intensified fighting in the predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo. Local officials said on Wednesday that civilians have been killed and wounded as clashes escalated following attacks by Damascus government factions and affiliated armed groups.

Nuri Shekho, co-chairman of the neighborhood councils, told Kurdistan24 that the situation is “very troubling and complex,” with residents coming under sustained attack involving heavy weaponry.

“We are being attacked with heavy weapons, resulting in civilian casualties,” Shekho said, adding that the neighborhoods have been targeted from eight different directions.

According to Shekho, at least eight civilians have been killed and 47 others wounded. He added that the clashes have also caused casualties among members of the attacking factions, as local residents continue to defend their neighborhoods.

Shekho urged relevant parties and the public not to remain silent, calling for immediate action to stop the violence and protect civilians.

The latest escalation follows accusations by the SDF’s Internal Security Forces that Damascus government factions have imposed a siege on Sheikh Maqsood and are using heavy weapons against both neighborhoods. The SDF said the attacks began early Wednesday and warned of serious human rights violations, including the alleged use of civilians as human shields.

Local sources also reported that thousands of residents have been displaced due to indiscriminate shelling. Syrian government authorities have not yet responded to the allegations, and some claims could not be independently verified.