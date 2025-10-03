Kurdish Poet and Activist Gulzhan Mawlood Turns Pain Into Art and Healing

Born in Germany, Gulzhan Mawlood has woven her experiences into a life of art, healing, and activism, returning to Kurdistan to find her true home.

51 minutes ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) - Imagine a single individual embodying a symphony of roles: the empathetic ear of a psychological counselor, the soul-stirring voice of a musician, the precise and evocative hand of a poet and writer, and the unwavering heart of a human rights activist. This is not the description of a committee, but the lived reality of Gulzhan Mawlood, a talented Kurdish woman whose life story is a testament to the power of a multifaceted identity.

Her journey, which began in the Kurdish diaspora of Europe, has culminated in a profound sense of purpose and belonging in her ancestral homeland, creating a compelling narrative of resilience, passion, and the search for home.

Gulzhan Mawlood was born in Germany, a child of a Kurdish family whose roots remained the unshakeable foundation of her identity, even thousands of miles from the Zagros mountains. Her early years were a dynamic and fluid tapestry of experiences, living between the distinct cultural landscapes of Germany, England, and Kurdistan.

This nomadic childhood, rather than creating a fragmented sense of self, served as a crucible, forging a unique perspective and collecting a rich repository of memories that would shape the remarkable person she is today.

Each location added a different thread to her being: the structured environment of Germany, the multicultural metropolis of England, and the deep, intrinsic pull of Kurdistan. This constant movement instilled in her an adaptability and a deep understanding of what it means to search for one's place in the world, a theme that would become central to her artistic and professional life.

Her love affair with the written word began at an astonishingly early age. While other children were still mastering the fundamentals of reading, a seven-year-old Gulzhan was already captivated by the magic of words, channeling her observations and feelings into poetry and journalistic pieces.

Books became her most constant and cherished companions, steadfast friends that opened portals to new worlds, illuminated the complexities of the human condition, and taught her the profound power of dreams.

It was through this immersive journey into literature that she discovered a nascent, yet powerful, passion: the desire to inspire others, to use her own voice and stories to encourage people to find and pursue their own unique paths with courage and conviction.

This passion found its most potent expression in her published works. In 2022, she unveiled her first poetry collection, Shiny Storm, a deeply personal and vulnerable book that charts a course through the tumultuous waters of heartbreak and the eventual, quiet shores of healing.

The collection was drawn directly from the well of her own experiences, a brave act of turning personal pain into universal art. It was her way of sending a message of hope into the world, a testament to her belief that even after the fiercest and most devastating of storms, the light of hope, resilience, and recovery can and will be found.

A year later, in 2023, she released Pearly Clouds (Hewri Mirwari), a collection that continued her exploration of the human heart, but with a focus on the enduring power of love, the quiet strength of resilience, and the critical importance of staying true to oneself amidst life’s pressures.

With this work, Gulzhan hopes her poems will serve as a gentle but firm reminder to her readers of their own inherent strength and value, envisioning them as precious pearls drifting with grace and purpose among the clouds.

Her literary reach continued to expand in 2024 with the publication of her next poetry book, this time in German, allowing her to connect with the language and culture of her birthplace. For those wishing to embark on the emotional journeys she has crafted, all of her works are available at the Haval Bookstore in Erbil, as well as internationally on Amazon.

Beyond the introspective world of literature, Gulzhan's passions extend into the broader sphere of social justice and human rights. Her creative endeavors are deeply intertwined with her unwavering commitment to the cause of Kurdistan’s independence, a conviction born from her own family's history.

“My family’s journey to freedom has inspired me a lot, and I believe that with love and determination, anything is possible,” she says. This powerful statement provides the key to understanding the driving force behind her multifaceted life.

Her activism is not an abstract political position; it is a personal legacy, a continuation of a struggle for self-determination that she inherited. This belief in love and determination as catalysts for change is the common thread that runs through her poetry, her future work as a healer, and her advocacy for her people.

Her desire to make a positive impact is now leading her down a more formal path of healing. She is currently engrossed in the study of psychotherapy and soul healing, a field that perfectly marries her intuitive understanding of the human spirit with academic and clinical rigor.

Her ultimate dream is to create a practice that helps others find comfort and navigate their emotional landscapes through the powerful combination of storytelling and dedicated emotional support. This ambition feels like a natural evolution of her life’s work, taking the healing power she has offered through her poetry and channeling it into direct, one-on-one therapeutic relationships.

Music has also been a constant and foundational presence in her life, another language through which she expresses the depths of her soul. Her musical journey began at the age of four, when she first began to sing and play the piano.

This lifelong passion has never waned; she continues to write songs in both English and Kurdish, a practice that once again highlights her unique position as a bridge between cultures. Her bilingual songwriting allows her to communicate with different parts of her own identity and to connect with a wider, more diverse audience, sharing her stories through the universal medium of melody.

Today, Gulzhan’s life is a masterclass in balancing diverse and demanding commitments. She divides her time between the solitary, creative act of writing, the engaging and impactful work of teaching at a college, and the practical, service-oriented environment of a hospital.

After years of moving between countries and cultures, she has finally and definitively found her true home. It is here, in Kurdistan, that her journey has come full circle. It is in her ancestral land that she has experienced not only profound personal growth but has also found the deep, resonant love that she had always been searching for, a fitting and beautiful culmination for a life dedicated to healing, connection, and the unwavering pursuit of one's dreams.