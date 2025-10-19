Bokan’s Skies Come Alive as Thousands Unite for Annual Kite Festival

Bokan's 25th annual kite festival drew over 5,000 people to Nalashkena mountain, celebrating art, community, and a cherished escape from social media.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – High above the city of Bokan, on the windswept slopes of the famed Nalashkena mountain, a vibrant tapestry of color, artistry, and communal spirit unfurled against the sky as thousands of people gathered for the 25th annual kite flying festival.

In a spectacular display that reaffirms Bokan's reputation as a bastion of culture and civil activity in East Kurdistan (northwest of Iran), more than five thousand citizens from across the region converged to fly between 800 and 900 handcrafted kites, transforming the mountain air into a dynamic gallery of soaring art.

The beloved annual event, more than just a recreational gathering, serves as a powerful testament to the enduring importance of shared public celebration, a creative outlet for the region's youth, and a cherished opportunity for families to connect with nature and each other, far from the pervasive glow of digital screens.

The festival, a cornerstone of Bokan's cultural calendar, has grown organically over a quarter of a century into a massive, highly organized event, drawing participants and spectators from numerous cities across East Kurdistan.

Its sustained popularity and the unwavering support of the people have led to its official registration at the national level within Iran, and now, its organizers are setting their sights on an even grander ambition: achieving global recognition for the festival in the coming year.

The choice of venue is itself significant. The ceremony is held on Nalashkena mountain, a peak that rises 1,565 meters above sea level to the east of Bokan. Festival directors have explained that this specific location was chosen for both its fame and its practical advantages, as its significant altitude provides the ideal wind conditions and expansive vistas for a world-class kite flying spectacle.

At the heart of the festival is a celebration of both technical skill and artistic expression. The event is not merely a casual flight of kites but a judged competition where creativity and aeronautical prowess are meticulously evaluated. A dedicated committee of participants is formed to serve as judges, tasked with the complex role of assessing the hundreds of kites that take to the sky.

According to Arash Naseri, the director of the festival, the evaluation process is multifaceted, focusing on a delicate balance of performance and aesthetics. "In this festival, we have several judges," Naseri explained. "Their job is to determine the flight level of the kites and the time the kites stay in the sky."

This aspect of the competition challenges the kite makers to consider principles of aerodynamics, weight distribution, and structural integrity to ensure their creations can not only catch the wind but also achieve impressive altitudes and sustain prolonged flight in the challenging mountain air.

However, the technical aspects are only half of the equation.

"Also, the pictures and patterns on the kites are equally important for the evaluation and decision of the judges," Naseri continued. This criterion transforms the kites from simple flying objects into individual canvases, each telling a story or displaying a unique artistic vision.

The designs can range from traditional Kurdish motifs and intricate geometric patterns to contemporary artistic expressions and vibrant portraits. The quality of the drawing, the use of color, and the overall visual impact of the kite as it dances against the backdrop of the sky are all carefully considered.

It is this fusion of science and art that elevates the festival beyond a simple hobby into a respected craft. At the conclusion of the event, the painstaking work of the judges culminates in an awards ceremony.

"At the end of this festival, we will give awards to those who were successful," Naseri confirmed, providing a moment of recognition and honor for the creators whose kites flew the highest, stayed aloft the longest, and captivated the eyes of the judges and the public alike.

While the competitive element adds a layer of excitement, the true essence of the Bokan kite festival lies in the profoundly joyful and communal atmosphere it cultivates.

For the thousands who make the pilgrimage to Nalashkena mountain, the day is an escape, a celebration, and a moment of collective experience. The event’s ability to draw such a massive crowd year after year is a testament to its role in fostering a sense of community and providing a space for positive social interaction.

Organizers have emphasized that beyond the competition, a primary goal of the festival is to create a happy and engaging environment for all participants, particularly as a means to encourage youth to be active, to engage in a hands-on craft, and to have a public platform to display their artistic talents.

This sentiment was echoed powerfully by those who attended. Rahman Khizrian, one of the festival's many participants, described the experience in glowing terms, highlighting its restorative and unifying power.

"We came here today. It has a nice atmosphere and it is like a holiday," he said, capturing the festive spirit that permeates the mountainside. More than just a fun afternoon, he pointed to the event’s crucial role as an antidote to the isolation of the modern digital world. "We have been here for about four hours. What is very important is that we are far from the world of social media. With my family, we spent a very nice afternoon."

Khizrian's experience speaks to a deeper, perhaps unspoken, need that the festival fulfills: the desire for tangible, shared experiences in an era increasingly dominated by virtual interaction.

It is a day for looking up at the sky, not down at a screen; for feeling the pull of a kite string, not the buzz of a notification; and for sharing laughter and conversation with family and neighbors under an open sky.

The festival is, in many ways, a perfect embodiment of Bokan's celebrated identity as a city of culture, art, and vibrant civil activities. It is a grassroots phenomenon that has flourished through the passion and dedication of its community, growing from a local gathering into a nationally recognized event with international aspirations.

The continuous participation and enthusiastic support of the people are what festival directors credit for its success and its formal registration within Iran. This popular backing fuels their optimism that next year, the festival could indeed reach a global level, attracting kite enthusiasts and cultural tourists from around the world and placing Bokan on the international map of unique cultural celebrations.

As the sun began to set over Nalashkena mountain, casting long shadows and illuminating the final kites still soaring in the evening air, the 25th iteration of the festival drew to a close, leaving behind memories of a day filled with creativity, community, and the simple, profound joy of watching a kite take flight.