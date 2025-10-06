President Masoud Barzani, Haider Abadi Discuss Iraq’s Political Situation and Upcoming Elections

The meeting focused on the latest political developments in Iraq and the wider region, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of coordination among Iraqi political parties to ensure stability and progress.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani received Haider Abadi, former Iraqi prime minister and leader of the Nasr (Victory) Alliance, on Monday in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani headquarters.

Discussions also covered preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, highlighting the need for fair and transparent processes that reflect the will of the Iraqi people.

Earlier in the day, Abadi held a separate meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss similar topics, including the electoral process and ways to strengthen cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil.

The alliance was founded on December 14, 2017, by Abadi. Initially, a coalition was formed between the Conquest Alliance and the Victory Alliance (known as Victory for Iraq). However, on 15 January, the Conquest Alliance withdrew from the coalition.

Abadi was the Prime Minister of Iraq from September 2014 to October 2018. Before that, he held the position of Minister of Communication from 2003 to 2004, during the first government established after the deposition of Saddam Hussein.