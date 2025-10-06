SDF, U.S.-Led Coalition Reaffirm Partnership and Push for Implementation of March 10 Agreement

The SDF and coalition representatives reaffirmed their joint commitment to combating ISIS and enhancing security and stability across North and East Syria (Western Kurdistan), while maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), received a high-level delegation from the U.S.-led international coalition on Monday, headed by U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, according to an SDF statement.

Also present at the meeting were Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria; Rohilat Afrin, Commander of the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ); Ghassan al-Youssef, Co-Deputy Chair of the Syrian Democratic Council; and Abdul Hamid al-Mahbash, Chairman of the Future Syria Party.

Discussions focused on practical measures to accelerate the implementation of the March 10 Agreement, signed between Abdi and the head of Syria’s interim government, Ahmed al-Sharaa. Both sides also explored mechanisms to facilitate the lifting of sanctions on Syria, promote a safe environment for investment and development, and enable the voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees.

The SDF and coalition representatives reaffirmed their joint commitment to combating ISIS and enhancing security and stability across North and East Syria (Western Kurdistan), while maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In a statement shared on X, U.S. Special Envoy Barrack said his visit to northeast Syria (Western Kurdistan), accompanied by Admiral Cooper, included “substantive conversations with Mazloum Abdi and the SDF,” describing the talks as “forward momentum for President Donald Trump’s vision of ‘give Syria a chance’ by allowing Syrians to unite with all Syrians in a renewed effort for cooperative peace and prosperity.”

The U.S. plays a crucial role in facilitating dialogue and supporting the implementation of agreements aimed at stabilizing the region. Through its involvement, the U.S. seeks to bolster efforts to combat terrorism, promote peace, and support the rebuilding of Syrian communities. By backing the March 10 Agreement and engaging in discussions with key Syrian leaders, the U.S. underscores its commitment to a collaborative approach for lasting peace and development in Syria.

The March 10 Damascus-SDF Agreement is a significant accord aimed at integrating the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led SDF and their territory in northeast Syria (Western Kurdistan) into Syrian state institutions. This agreement was signed by Syrian interim President al-Sharaa and SDF commander Abdi, occurring after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

The agreement consists of eight points. One point of the agreement is that the Syrian state recognizes the native Kurdish community and guarantees its rights to citizenship and equality under the constitution.