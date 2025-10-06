UN Chief Condemns Continued Arbitrary Detention of Staff by Houthi Authorities in Yemen

Arrests and Seizures Hinder UN Efforts to Deliver Vital Aid and Advance Peace in Yemen, UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the continued arbitrary detentions of UN personnel and partners by Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen, describing the situation as a severe violation of international law that obstructs humanitarian operations in the war-torn country.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, the Houthis recently detained nine additional UN staff members, bringing the total number of UN personnel arbitrarily detained since 2021 to 53.

The statement also denounced the ongoing unlawful seizure of UN premises and assets in areas under Houthi control.

“These actions hinder the UN’s ability to operate in Yemen and deliver critical assistance,” Dujarric said, adding that the Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the safety and security of UN personnel in the country.

Guterres reiterated his urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained UN, NGO, and diplomatic staff, emphasizing that they must be respected and protected under international law.

He stressed that UN personnel must be allowed to “independently perform their functions without hindrance” and reminded the Houthis that UN premises and assets are “inviolable and must be protected at all times,” as outlined in the UN Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

The recent detentions of UN personnel by Houthi authorities in Yemen follow a disturbing pattern of arbitrary arrests that have persisted for years.

As reported by Kurdistan24, on Aug. 31, Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, condemned the wave of detentions in Sana’a and Hudaydah, where at least 11 UN staff members were forcibly taken and UN premises and property were seized.

Grundberg stressed that these actions violate the fundamental principles of neutrality, impartiality, independence, and humanity that underpin UN operations.

He warned that the arbitrary detention of UN, NGO, and civil society staff severely hampers the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance and undermines efforts to advance peace in Yemen.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have escalated attacks on regional security, targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait while also launching missiles and drones at Israel, during the past couple of years.

The international community described their "actions of piracy and missile campaigns as a disrupting factor to global shipping," causing economic losses, and drawing international condemnation, highlighting their role as a destabilizing force in the region.

The statement reaffirmed the UN’s determination to continue working through all available channels to secure the release of its personnel and the return of its offices and equipment.

It concluded by underscoring the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Yemen and their pursuit of peace amid one of the world’s most protracted humanitarian crises.