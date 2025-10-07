Ceasefire Reached in Aleppo as Tensions Escalate Between Syrian Forces and Kurdish-Led SDF

Ceasefire Brings Temporary Relief to Civilians Caught in Aleppo’s Frontlines

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have agreed to a ceasefire in Aleppo, state media reported Tuesday, after days of heightened tensions that saw both sides engage in bombardments across the northern city.

According to Syrian state television, at least one member of Syria's domestic security forces and one civilian were killed Monday during the exchanges, attributed to Kurdish forces.

Dozens of families reportedly fled the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts, Kurdish-majority neighborhoods in Aleppo, amid heavy machine-gun and mortar fire.

Aleppo’s governor, Azzam al-Gharib, urged residents to stay indoors and away from areas of active clashes, while the state news agency SANA reported that several civilians were wounded and hospitalized.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based watchdog, said Syrian government forces deployed explosive drones in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, cut communications, and reinforced army positions around the districts.

The SDF, meanwhile, denied targeting government forces and accused pro-Damascus factions of attempting a siege and advancing with tanks.

Kurdish authorities said residents had taken up arms alongside the "Asayish", the local Kurdish security forces, to defend the neighborhoods.

Aleppo has been a key flashpoint in Syria’s ongoing conflict. Since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December, the city has largely been under the control of Damascus-aligned Islamist authorities.

However, Kurdish units linked to the SDF have maintained control over Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, creating a patchwork of authority that has periodically flared into clashes.

In a related development, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi met Monday with a high-level delegation from the U.S.-led coalition, including U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

Discussions focused on accelerating the implementation of the March 10 Damascus-SDF Agreement, which aims to integrate Kurdish-led territories and forces into Syrian state institutions while guaranteeing Kurdish rights and citizenship.

The talks also addressed mechanisms to lift sanctions, encourage investment, and facilitate the safe return of displaced persons and refugees.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to combating ISIS, enhancing regional security, and supporting Syria’s sovereignty, with U.S. officials describing the engagement as “forward momentum” toward cooperative peace and reconstruction.

The ceasefire agreement, announced on Tuesday, marks the latest effort to prevent further escalation, though details of the truce remain scarce.

Observers note that tensions between Damascus and the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in northern and northeastern Syria have intensified in recent months, driven by disputes over territorial control, security, and the presence of Kurdish forces near key urban centers.

Humanitarian concerns remain acute, as Aleppo’s civilian population continues to bear the brunt of sporadic fighting, displacement, and restricted access to essential services.

The fragile ceasefire will likely be tested in the coming days as both sides seek to consolidate control while navigating broader political dynamics in Syria’s fragmented conflict landscape.