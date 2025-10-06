PM Barzani Opens HITEX Expo Showcasing Kurdistan’s Growing Tech Sector

Kurdistan’s HITEX Expo Brings Together Local and International Tech Innovators, Startups, and Investors

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday inaugurated the annual HITEX technology exhibition in Erbil, highlighting the region’s expanding role in the Middle East’s tech landscape.

The three-day exhibition brings together over 120 domestic and international companies, each showcasing the latest technological innovations and digital solutions.

In addition, 40 technology experts are scheduled to deliver talks and presentations on cutting-edge developments in the sector.

This year, 20 out of 100 submitted business projects have been selected to receive financial support, emphasizing the KRG’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation.

For the first time, the expo features a diverse mix of participants, comprising 37 foreign companies, 11 Iraqi companies, and 74 local businesses from the Kurdistan Region.

The HITEX conference also features a series of panels, seminars, and discussions focusing on technology, digital transformation, and innovation.

Organizers aim to provide a platform where startups, investors, and established companies can exchange ideas, explore partnerships, and contribute to the growth of Kurdistan’s tech ecosystem.

Over the past decade, the Kurdistan Region has invested heavily in digital infrastructure and technological education, positioning Erbil as an emerging hub for tech innovation in Iraq.

Initiatives such as HITEX are seen as critical in fostering collaboration between local entrepreneurs and international investors, helping the region diversify its economy beyond oil and gas.

The exhibition will remain open for three days, offering participants and visitors the chance to explore new technologies, attend workshops, and connect with industry leaders shaping the future of technology in the Kurdistan Region.