PM Barzani Pledges Full Support for Youth and Tech Innovators

HITEX 2025: Youth-Led Innovation Drives Kurdistan’s Economic Diversification

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs and small-scale technology projects, emphasizing the potential of Kurdistan’s youth to drive innovation in the tech sector.

Speaking to local media following the opening of the HITEX technology exhibition in Erbil, Barzani highlighted his long-standing engagement with the event.

“I have been participating in HITEX for several years, and every year I see greater progress,” he said, reflecting on the region’s evolving technology landscape.

The Prime Minister underlined the talent and creativity present within the Kurdistan Region.

“Many skilled individuals across Kurdistan are capable of both inventing and contributing to the technological advancement that is happening worldwide today,” he said.

Barzani also shared his vision for the future of the Kurdistan Region, expressing optimism about its potential.

“It is a source of pride and hope for me that Kurdistan will have a prosperous and dynamic future,” he said.

When asked how the government plans to support young innovators with small projects, Barzani reiterated his commitment:

“The government provides assistance and support to all businesses and innovators willing to work. Without a doubt, the government will continue to back them and maintain this support.”

His remarks come as the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) increasingly focuses on fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, particularly in technology, aiming to empower the younger generation and diversify the regional economy beyond traditional sectors.

The HITEX exhibition, which brings together local and international tech companies, provides an important platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their projects, gain mentorship, and attract investment.

The three-day exhibition brings together over 120 domestic and international companies, each showcasing the latest technological innovations and digital solutions.

In addition, 40 technology experts are scheduled to deliver talks and presentations on cutting-edge developments in the sector.

This year, 20 out of 100 submitted business projects have been selected to receive financial support, emphasizing the KRG’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation.

For the first time, the expo features a diverse mix of participants, comprising 37 foreign companies, 11 Iraqi companies, and 74 local businesses from the Kurdistan Region.

The HITEX conference also features a series of panels, seminars, and discussions focusing on technology, digital transformation, and innovation.

Organizers aim to provide a platform where startups, investors, and established companies can exchange ideas, explore partnerships, and contribute to the growth of Kurdistan’s tech ecosystem.

Prime Minister Barzani’s endorsement highlights the government’s intention to nurture this emerging ecosystem, encouraging the Kurdistan Region's youth to play a central role in shaping the region’s technological future.