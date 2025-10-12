PM Barzani Urges Religious Moderation as Erbil’s Al-Azhar Institute Expands

PM Masrour Barzani laid the foundation stone for the Al-Azhar Institute in Erbil, urging scholars to champion moderation and coexistence in Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a powerful address that celebrated the deep historical ties between Kurdistan and Egypt's revered Al-Azhar University, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new, expanded Al-Azhar Institute in Erbil, expressing his hope that the institution would become a vital center for nurturing a new generation of religious scholars in the spirit of moderation and tolerance.

Speaking at a joint ceremony that also marked the graduation of a new class from the Institute of Imams and Preachers, the Prime Minister delivered a powerful and heartfelt tribute to the historic role of religious scholars in the Kurdish liberation movement and issued a direct and urgent appeal to them to continue their sacred duty of spreading a message of centrism and peaceful coexistence, and to prevent the seeds of extremism and violence from ever taking root in Kurdistan.

The dual ceremony, held in Erbil on Sunday, brought together a host of senior religious and political figures, including an honorable representative from Al-Azhar University itself.

The event was a powerful symbol of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) commitment to fostering a moderate and enlightened religious discourse within society. In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Barzani extended his warmest congratulations to the graduating students of the Institute of Imams and Preachers.

"I hope they become examples of righteous and noble religious scholars who are up to the sacred task of leading prayers and delivering sermons in our mosques," he said.

The Prime Minister then delivered a profound and detailed tribute to the immense and often overlooked contribution of religious scholars to the Kurdish national cause.

"Religious scholars have played a very important role in the history of the liberation movement of the Kurdish people," he stated. "They have also had an effective role in the advancement of the Kurdish language, literature, and culture. A large part of the Kurdish leaders, guides, poets, and writers were religious figures, mullahs, and scholars of the Islamic religion, who had a prominent and noticeable role in defending the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people, national issues, the development of moderate thought, and the peaceful religious coexistence in Kurdistan and confronting extremism." It was for this long and storied history of service, he said, that "we have great respect and appreciation for the religious scholars."

He then transitioned from this historical appreciation to a forward-looking vision, outlining the crucial role that he sees for religious scholars in contemporary Kurdish society. He wished them success in their "sacred duty of enlightening society, promoting the culture of peaceful coexistence among the different components of the Kurdistan Region, and spreading the message of tolerance and love within the community."

The laying of the foundation stone for the new Al-Azhar Institute is a central component of this vision. The institute, which was first opened in Erbil in 2008 and is the only one of its kind in all of Iraq, provides intermediate and preparatory studies for its students, who then go on to complete their bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees at the main Al-Azhar University in Egypt.

Currently, 308 students are enrolled in the institute. The new, expanded facility is intended to bolster this vital educational pipeline.

"Today, as we laid the foundation stone for the Al-Azhar Institute, we hope it will become another incentive for the further nurturing of religious scholars with the spirit of moderation for which Al-Azhar Al-Sharif University is known in the Islamic world," the Prime Minister stated. He extended his sincere thanks to Al-Azhar University for its cooperation and coordination with the KRG's Ministry of Awqaf and for its continued support of the institute in Erbil.

Prime Minister Barzani also took the opportunity to reflect on the deep and historical relationship between Kurdistan, Egypt, and Al-Azhar.

He recounted the era of the great Kurdish leader, Saladin Ayyubi, when "a large number of Kurds moved to Egypt and settled there, and famous personalities, scholars, poets, writers, and great and renowned men emerged from them."

He noted with pride that the very first Kurdish newspaper, named "Kurdistan," was published 127 years ago in Cairo. He also highlighted Saladin Ayyubi's own "prominent role in the development and expansion of Al-Azhar University."

This historical connection was further solidified over the centuries, as "hundreds of Kurdish students completed their studies at that university," so much so that there was even a special place for them at Al-Azhar called the "Rawāq al-Akrād," or the "Kurdish Portico."

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that Kurdish students at Al-Azhar would, "as always, be examples of intelligent and high-moraled students" and would make the best use of the precious opportunity they have been given.

The Prime Minister then turned his attention back to the graduating students of the Institute of Imams and Preachers, a relatively new institution that was founded in 2022.

The two-year program provides a comprehensive curriculum that includes subjects on religion, Sharia law, academics, and, crucially, the principles of tolerance and human rights, all with the main purpose of nurturing a new generation of moderate preachers for the Kurdistan Region.

In his final words, the Prime Minister made a direct and personal appeal to the respected religious scholars in attendance and across the nation. He began by thanking them for their patience, their hard work, and their tireless efforts in guiding the people.

He once again lauded their historical role, stating that their "handiwork is truly visible in all the revolutions of the Kurdistan liberation movement. We saw that the Mullah stood side by side with the Peshmerga on the front against oppression and oppressors."

He then credited them directly with fostering the culture of centrism that defines Kurdish society today.

"The message of moderation or centrism that has spread within Kurdish society is the result of the guidance and advice of the respected religious scholars," he affirmed.

Having established this legacy, he then issued a powerful charge to both the established and the emerging generation of scholars.

"I also turn to the young scholars and ask the respected religious scholars to continue to spread that message of moderation, which needs to be given more importance in our society," he urged, "and not to allow the message of extremism, violence, intolerance of one another, and opposition to one another to have a chance to spread in Kurdistan."

He called on them to show the world the "true face of Islam," stating:

"Religious scholars must make people love Islam, not fear it."

He declared that the "serious effort of religious scholars must be for that, that we have that respect and coexistence that existed during the time of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace be upon him), where everyone accepted one another, all worshipers had a place."

This, he argued, is the proud legacy that Kurdistan is now carrying forward. "Now, Kurdistan has proudly become a place of residence and coexistence for all religions and faiths," he said.

The ceremony on Sunday was a powerful embodiment of this very principle. Just hours before laying the foundation stone for the Islamic institute, the Prime inister had been in the Christian enclave of Ankawa, inaugurating the magnificent new Umm al-Nour Cathedral.

This juxtaposition of events was a deliberate and powerful statement about the KRG's commitment to all its religious communities.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech with a final, heartfelt hope for the future of the nation. "I hope this culture continues, that the religious scholars continue to guide us, to lead this society towards a more peaceful, more stable, more prosperous Kurdistan," he said. "And may you always be happy and our country always be prosperous."