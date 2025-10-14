Kurdistan PM, French Ambassador Discuss Ties, Federal Relations, and Upcoming Macron Visit

Ambassador Dorrell commended Prime Minister Barzani’s reform agenda and praised the KRG’s efforts to implement key environmental initiatives, reflecting growing cooperation between Erbil and Paris in sustainable development.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Patrick Dorrell, France’s Ambassador to Iraq, to discuss political developments in Iraq and the wider region, as well as the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad. French Consul General Yann Braem also attended the meeting.

During the talks, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) commitment to maintaining the best possible relations with the federal government of Iraq, based on mutual respect for constitutional rights and the federal status of the Kurdistan Region.

He emphasized the need for Baghdad to ensure the KRG’s fair share of the federal budget and expressed hope that the recent agreement on resuming Kurdistan’s oil exports would pave the way for resolving long-standing disputes between the two sides.

Ambassador Dorrell commended Prime Minister Barzani’s reform agenda and praised the KRG’s efforts to implement key environmental initiatives, reflecting growing cooperation between Erbil and Paris in sustainable development.

He also highlighted France’s strong interest in strengthening bilateral relations across political, economic, and cultural fields.

The meeting further touched on the anticipated December visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region — a trip expected to reaffirm France’s support for Iraq’s sovereignty and the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights within the federal framework.

Both sides also exchanged views on the ongoing discussions to form the next KRG cabinet and the broader political process ahead of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, underscoring France’s continued engagement as a key Western partner and advocate of stability in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

France has historically been among the Kurdistan Region’s most consistent European partners, maintaining strong diplomatic, military, and humanitarian engagement since 1991, when it played a pivotal role in establishing the no-fly zone that protected the Kurdish population following the Gulf War.

In recent years, Paris has deepened its involvement through counterterrorism cooperation, investment in reconstruction, and political mediation between Erbil and Baghdad.

President Macron has visited Iraq and the Kurdistan Region multiple times, positioning France as a key Western ally advocating for Iraq’s sovereignty and the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights. His government has also backed Kurdish forces in the fight against ISIS and supported efforts to stabilize liberated areas.

Tuesday’s meeting highlighted the longstanding and strategic relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region, rooted in political cooperation, cultural exchange, and economic partnership.

Paris has consistently supported the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights and development, viewing Erbil as a key partner for promoting stability, democracy, and progress in Iraq.

The talks reaffirmed mutual commitment to expanding collaboration in governance, energy, and environmental initiatives, further strengthening the already strong foundation of the Kurdistan–France partnership.