Masrour Barzani Ignites Erbil Rally, Calls for Unity to Protect Kurdistan’s Rights

“Kurdistan’s strength comes from our unity — with your trust and your votes, we will protect our rights and build a stronger future,” says Masrour Barzani ahead of Iraq elections.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Deputy Leader Masrour Barzani on Thursday attended a campaign rally for the KDP’s List 275 in Erbil, urging supporters to remain united and committed as the Iraqi parliamentary elections approach.

In his speech, Barzani praised the dedication and resilience of KDP cadres and supporters, emphasizing that their efforts in the coming month will determine Kurdistan’s strength in Baghdad for the next four years.

“We will work tirelessly to send our candidates to the Iraqi Parliament so they can serve the people of Kurdistan and defend their constitutional rights,” he said.

Barzani underlined that the upcoming elections are of great significance, stressing that while the KDP faces no serious political rivals within the Kurdistan Region, the real challenge lies in Baghdad.

“Today, the struggle continues in Baghdad — the place where those who oppose Kurdistan’s progress are trying to obstruct our achievements,” he said. “That is why we must go there with strength and presence to protect the constitutional rights of our people.”

He reaffirmed the KDP’s commitment to democracy, federalism, and the defense of all components of Iraq, including Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and Christians.

“Our representatives in Baghdad will not only safeguard the rights of the Kurdish people but also defend the rights of every citizen, regardless of faith or ethnicity,” he stated.

Barzani highlighted the KDP’s long record of defending Kurdistan’s dignity, protecting its land, and advancing development across the region. He described the party’s achievements as the result of collective sacrifice — from the courage of Peshmerga fighters to the hard work of farmers, teachers, and public servants.

The KDP deputy leader also cautioned voters against complacency, urging them to participate actively in the elections.

“If we do not vote, others will decide for us — and those decisions may not serve Kurdistan’s interests,” he said. “It is our duty to ensure that the KDP achieves the strongest result in Iraq’s elections so that we can better serve the people.”

Concluding his remarks, Barzani called for continued unity among KDP members and supporters. “Kurdistan’s strength comes from our unity and the vision of President Masoud Barzani,” he said.

“With your trust and your votes, we will continue to protect our rights, defend our people, and build a stronger and more prosperous Kurdistan.”

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) formally launched its campaign for Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections on October 12 in Erbil’s Saad Abdullah Hall, in a ceremony attended by party president Masoud Barzani and party deputy leaders Masrour Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani.

The rally brought together senior members of the party’s leadership, including figures from the Political Bureau and the Executive Council, alongside thousands of party supporters.

The event marked the official launch of the KDP’s campaign for List 275, with candidates, cadres, and grassroots members joining a large public gathering to demonstrate their support for the party’s electoral platform.

The KDP’s list for the Iraqi parliamentary elections includes 30 candidates, all of whom were present at Thursday's Erbil rally. More than 7,000 members, cadres, and supporters participated in the event, underscoring the party’s organizational strength ahead of the national vote.

According to electoral commission figures, 1,087,880 people are eligible to vote in Erbil province, while 1,201,846 voters are registered in Sulaimani and Halabja, and 778,846 in Duhok.

The KDP aims to secure broad representation across these regions to strengthen Kurdistan’s political influence in Baghdad and ensure the defense of the Region’s constitutional rights.