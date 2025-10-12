President Barzani to Preside Over KDP’s Major Election Campaign in Erbil After Kirkuk Rally

With President Barzani present, the KDP is set to launch its largest election campaign in Erbil, following a massive public carnival in Kirkuk.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a powerful and definitive show of political force and unity, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Sunday is set to officially launch its largest election campaign in the capital city of Erbil, a grand event held in the presence of the party's revered leader, President Masoud Barzani, and the Vice Presidents of KDP.

The gathering, which will take place in the expansive Saad Abdullah Hall and brought together the party's candidates, leadership members, and the entire political bureau, served as the formal and high-level kickoff for a campaign that the KDP is framing as a pivotal and "fateful" moment for the future of the Kurdistan Region's representation in Baghdad.

This highly organized and leadership-driven launch in the capital comes just one day after a massive and vibrant public carnival in the contested city of Kirkuk, demonstrating a strategic, two-pronged approach by the KDP to mobilize both its core base and its supporters in a region of critical national importance.

The scene at Saad Abdullah Hall on Sunday is a clear and unambiguous display of the KDP's organizational strength and its serious approach to the upcoming sixth term of the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

The presence of President Barzani, a figure of immense historical and political weight, alongside the KDP Vice Presidents and the full complement of the party's leadership, underscores the profound importance that the KDP is placing on this electoral contest.

The gathering of all the party's candidates for the region's constituencies under one roof serves not only as a formal campaign launch but also as a powerful symbol of unity and a shared sense of purpose as they prepare to take their message to the voters.

This formal, leadership-centric event in Erbil follows a dramatically different but equally potent display of the party's influence on Saturday in Kirkuk. On October 11, the KDP held a massive public carnival to build support for its list, number 275, drawing thousands of its enthusiastic fans and supporters from across the city and its surrounding areas.

That event was a powerful demonstration of the party's grassroots support and its ability to mobilize large crowds in a city that has long been a flashpoint of political and ethnic tensions.

Speaking at the Kirkuk carnival, Hiwa Ahmed Mustafa, the head of the Kirkuk-Garmiyan organization office of the KDP, delivered a speech that framed the gathering in deeply symbolic terms.

He described the carnival as a manifestation of the KDP's "civil and unarmed force, a resilient and high-morale force... in the city of Kirkuk and its surroundings." This choice of words was a deliberate and powerful contrast to the often militarized and confrontational political atmosphere that has defined Kirkuk's recent history, positioning the KDP as a party of peaceful, democratic strength.

Furthermore, Mr. Mustafa emphasized that the carnival was not a display of narrow partisan or ethnic power, but a "force of support for the people of Kurdistan and for unity, brotherhood, and coexistence of Kurds, Arabs, Turkmens, and Christians." This inclusive message of multi-ethnic and multi-religious harmony is a cornerstone of the KDP's platform in the contested province, an appeal for a shared future built on mutual respect and cooperation.

The back-to-back events in Kirkuk and Erbil reveal a sophisticated and comprehensive campaign strategy.

The KDP has effectively bookended the first weekend of the official campaign period with a powerful display of popular, street-level mobilization in a key contested territory, followed immediately by a formal, high-level inauguration in the political heart of the Kurdistan Region, presided over by its most senior and respected leader.

This demonstrates a clear intent to project strength, unity, and a broad base of support across all of the region's key constituencies.

The intensity and scale of these early campaign events reflect the high stakes of the upcoming election, which is scheduled to be held on November 11, 2025.

The contest has been described as a "fateful election for all the political forces and parties of Kurdistan," a moment that will determine the strength and effectiveness of the Kurdish bloc in the federal parliament in Baghdad for the next four years.

A strong showing is seen as essential for defending the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights, securing its financial entitlements, and advancing the Kurdish cause on the national stage.

The electoral landscape in which this fateful contest will be fought is vast and diverse. The official voter registration numbers for the Kurdistan Region's provinces paint a clear picture of the scale of the democratic exercise. The governorate of Sulaimani has the largest electorate, with a total of 1,201,846 people having the right to vote.

This includes 1,119,111 general voters and 82,547 special voters, a category that typically includes members of the security and military forces. The capital governorate of Erbil has a total of 1,087,880 eligible voters, comprising 1,002,000 general voters and 85,793 special voters. The governorate of Duhok has a total of 778,846 eligible voters, with 722,853 general voters and 55,993 special voters.

These numbers highlight the immense logistical and political challenge facing all parties, who must now work to mobilize millions of voters across three distinct and populous governorates. The significant number of special voters in each province also adds a unique dynamic to the electoral calculus, as their votes are often seen as a key indicator of support within the institutions responsible for the region's security.

As the KDP embarks on this critical campaign, its message, as demonstrated in both Kirkuk and Erbil, is one of confidence rooted in a long history of struggle and a commitment to a future of peaceful coexistence.

The party is clearly leveraging its considerable organizational capacity and the immense personal prestige of its leadership to project an image of strength and stability, positioning itself as the primary defender of Kurdish national interests in what is certain to be a challenging and consequential election.