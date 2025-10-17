Two Women Found Dead After Migrant Boat Runs Aground on Greek Island of Chios

“During a rescue operation for migrants whose boat ran aground on the coast, two women were found lifeless, and 10 people, including three seriously injured, were transferred to the hospital in Chios,” a coastguard spokesman told AFP.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The bodies of two women were found on the rocky coast of the Greek island of Chios on Friday after a makeshift boat carrying 29 migrants ran aground, the Greek coastguard said.

According to officials, the vessel had departed from the Turkish coast before encountering difficulties near Chios, one of the main entry points into Europe for people fleeing war and poverty.

Perilous journeys across the Aegean Sea are a recurring tragedy, with overcrowded and poorly equipped boats often capsizing before reaching Greek shores. Earlier this month, on October 7, four bodies were recovered off the island of Lesbos after an inflatable boat carrying 38 migrants sank.

In a separate incident on Friday, another group of 23 migrants was rescued near the island of Crete, the coastguard added.

Greece remains on the front line of Europe’s migration crisis, serving as a gateway for thousands seeking refuge in conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa. The country saw a sharp rise in migrant arrivals over the summer, particularly from Libya, with many boats landing in Crete.

The Greek government has tightened its migration policy in recent years, arguing that stricter measures are necessary to deter human smuggling and manage border security. Human rights groups continue to call on Athens and the European Union to ensure safe and legal routes for asylum seekers to prevent further loss of life in the Mediterranean.