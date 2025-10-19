Kurdistan PM, Swedish Diplomat Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

The two officials emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation, particularly in areas related to reform, governance, and development.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received Jörgen Lindström, Sweden’s Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq, to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Sweden across various fields.

The two officials emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation, particularly in areas related to reform, governance, and development.

The Swedish envoy congratulated Prime Minister Barzani on the progress of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) reform agenda and commended the administration’s efforts in promoting transparency, economic diversification, and improved public services.

The discussions also touched upon resolving outstanding issues between the KRG and the Federal Government of Iraq in accordance with the constitution and existing agreements.

They further exchanged views on Iraq’s overall political situation and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Earlier this year, on May 28., Prime Minister Barzani received Lindström for a meeting in Erbil, during which both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening relations, and they exchanged views on the fast-paced developments in Iraq and the wider region. That meeting also highlighted the active role of the Kurdistani diaspora in Sweden and the need for cooperation on climate change and migration.

Sweden has maintained long-standing diplomatic and humanitarian engagement with the Kurdistan Region, particularly through development cooperation, education programs, and support for internally displaced persons.

The country is home to a large Kurdish diaspora that has played a vital role in fostering people-to-people connections.

In recent years, Sweden has also expressed interest in expanding economic partnerships with the Kurdistan Region, focusing on renewable energy, digital transformation, and institutional reform.

The latest meeting underscores both sides’ mutual commitment to building a sustainable and forward-looking partnership grounded in shared democratic values and regional stability.