Luxembourg Meeting to Deepen EU, Kurdistan Region, and Iraq Ties

High-level delegations from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq will meet with the EU in Luxembourg to discuss migration, democracy, human rights, economy, and energy.

9 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant demonstration of a maturing and multifaceted partnership, high-level delegations from the Kurdistan Region and the federal government of Iraq are scheduled to convene in Luxembourg today for the fourth annual European Union Cooperation Council meeting.

This pivotal diplomatic engagement aims to fortify the strategic relationship across a broad and critical spectrum of issues, including migration, democracy, human rights, economic development, and energy security.

The joint participation of delegations from both Erbil and Baghdad underscores the unique constitutional framework of Iraq and acknowledges the Kurdistan Region's vital role in the nation's international affairs, presenting a unified, albeit complex, front to a key global partner.

The meeting, which is set to commence at 6:00 PM Kurdistan time, will bring together senior figures representing the three entities.

Dlawar Azhgayi, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) representative to the European Union, confirmed the details of the high-level gathering to Kurdistan24. He stated that the Kurdistan Region's delegation will be led by Safin Dizayee, the esteemed head of the KRG's Department of Foreign Relations.

The federal Iraqi delegation will be headed by the nation's veteran diplomat and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein. On the other side of the table, the European Union's delegation will be led by Kaja Kallas, the head of the EU's foreign policy, who will host the discussions aimed at charting the future course of the relationship.

The agenda for this fourth Cooperation Council meeting is both ambitious and reflective of the deep interdependencies that have developed between Europe, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The discussions on migrants and human rights are expected to be particularly salient. The European Union has long viewed Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as crucial partners in managing migration flows and addressing the root causes of displacement, from conflict and instability to economic hardship.

The history of the relationship is deeply intertwined with humanitarian support, and today's dialogue is expected to focus on building sustainable solutions, strengthening legal frameworks for asylum and migration, and upholding international human rights standards.

For the EU, this is a matter of both humanitarian principle and pragmatic policy, while for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, it is an opportunity to secure support for their own efforts in hosting large displaced populations and to cooperate on creating conditions that allow for voluntary, safe, and dignified returns.

The topics of democracy and good governance are also central pillars of the EU's foreign policy and will feature prominently in the discussions. The EU has been a steadfast supporter of Iraq's democratic transition since 2003 and has invested significantly in strengthening its state institutions, promoting the rule of law, and supporting a vibrant civil society.

The meeting will likely serve as a platform to review progress, discuss ongoing challenges to democratic consolidation, and reaffirm mutual commitments to these core values.

The participation of the Kurdistan Region's delegation in this context is particularly important, allowing for a direct exchange on the democratic experience and institutional development within the Region, which has often served as a haven of relative stability and pluralism in a turbulent neighborhood.

Economically, the stakes of the meeting are immense. With Iraq seeking to diversify its economy beyond its heavy reliance on oil revenues, and the Kurdistan Region actively promoting itself as an attractive destination for foreign investment, the European Union represents a vital partner.

The EU is a major source of trade, technology, and investment, and strengthening these economic ties is a top priority for both Erbil and Baghdad.

The discussions in Luxembourg will likely explore avenues for enhanced cooperation, including facilitating market access for Iraqi and Kurdish products, encouraging European investment in non-oil sectors such as agriculture, industry, and technology, and providing technical assistance to support ongoing economic reform efforts.

For the EU, a stable and prosperous Iraq and Kurdistan Region is a strategic interest, contributing to regional stability and creating new opportunities for European businesses.

Perhaps the most strategically critical item on the agenda is energy. In a global landscape reshaped by geopolitical tensions and a pressing need for energy diversification, the European Union is actively seeking reliable, long-term partners to enhance its energy security.

Both federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region possess vast, largely untapped natural gas reserves, positioning them as potentially significant future suppliers to the European market. The Luxembourg meeting will provide a crucial forum to advance this strategic energy dialogue, exploring the political, financial, and infrastructural requirements needed to turn this potential into a reality.

This topic connects directly to the EU's broader geopolitical objectives and represents one of the most powerful levers for deepening the long-term strategic alliance between the parties.

The history of the relationship, while now focused on this high-level strategic cooperation, has its roots in the period following the fall of the Ba'athist regime.

As Representative Azhgayi noted, the formal ties date back to the beginning of 2005, a pivotal moment when the European Union signaled its long-term commitment to a new Iraq by opening representative offices in both Baghdad and Erbil.

This dual presence from the outset was a recognition of the new federal reality of the country and the distinct political and administrative status of the Kurdistan Region.

In the subsequent years, the relationship deepened, often forged in the crucible of crisis.

The EU provided extensive humanitarian aid in response to waves of displacement, most notably during the genocidal campaign of the Islamic State (ISIS). It has also been a key partner in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, providing critical support for stabilization, de-mining, and security sector reform in the liberated areas.

The evolution of this partnership from crisis management to structured, long-term strategic planning was formalized in 2022 with the establishment of the annual Cooperation Council meetings.

The fact that today's gathering in Luxembourg is the fourth such meeting is a testament to the institutionalization and maturation of this vital relationship, demonstrating a shared commitment to regular, high-level dialogue as the primary mechanism for navigating shared challenges and capitalizing on mutual opportunities.



Kurdistan24's correpondent, Barzan Hassan, contributed to this report.