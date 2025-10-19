Kurdistan PM Barzani, Australian Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Iraq’s Upcoming Elections

Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Miles agreed on the need for the Iraqi November elections to be conducted peacefully, transparently, and democratically—free from violence, interference, or political pressure.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received Glenn Miles, Australia’s Ambassador to Iraq, for talks focused on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The officials discussed the overall situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability and dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding disputes in line with the Iraqi constitution.

The discussions also covered the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections. Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Miles agreed on the need for elections to be conducted peacefully, transparently, and democratically—free from violence, interference, or political pressure.

Australia has long maintained friendly relations with the Kurdistan Region, grounded in shared values of democracy, security cooperation, and humanitarian partnership.

Canberra played a vital role in supporting the Kurdish Peshmerga forces during the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), providing military training and assistance as part of the international coalition.

Beyond security, Australia has supported humanitarian and development initiatives in the Kurdistan Region, particularly programs assisting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees hosted in the area.

In recent years, both sides have expressed interest in broadening cooperation in trade, agriculture, education, and renewable energy.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Miles reaffirmed a mutual commitment to deepening ties and expanding collaboration to support peace, stability, and sustainable development across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.