Nechirvan Barzani Leads Massive KDP Rally in Sheikhan Ahead of November Elections

Barzani Emphasized That a Strong KDP Presence in Baghdad Is Essential to Safeguard Kurdistan’s Autonomy, Stability, Rights, and Future Development.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — KDP Deputy Leader Nechirvan Barzani took center stage on Saturday at a massive campaign rally in Sheikhan, urging voters to support KDP List 275 in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Joined by Yazidi leader Mir Hazem Beg and regional KDP candidates, Barzani addressed thousands of supporters, emphasizing the party’s commitment to protecting Kurdistan’s rights, promoting unity among communities, and securing a strong and prosperous future for the region.

Addressing the crowd, Nechirvan Barzani expressed his gratitude to all attendees, emphasizing the significance of unity among different communities.

He highlighted the powerful image of Muslims, Yazidis, and other groups coming together, describing it as a model of harmony that must be preserved for future generations.

Barzani recalled the historical resilience of Sheikhan during periods of conflict, noting its active role in the Kurdish struggle and the sacrifices made by local Peshmerga fighters.

He praised the Yazidi and Muslim communities for their joint efforts in defending the region, particularly during the Anfal campaigns and the fight against ISIS, which he described as a legendary demonstration of courage and solidarity.

He urged voters to support KDP candidates in the upcoming elections, stressing that a strong KDP presence in Baghdad is essential to protect the rights of the Kurdistan Region. Barzani said,

“As always, the party has defended Kurdistan and its people’s rights. On November 11, we must go to the ballot boxes and vote for KDP List 275 to ensure a strong and prosperous Kurdistan.”

He further stressed that the party’s strength in Baghdad guarantees the protection and development of Kurdistan, maintaining stability across the region.

He outlined the KDP’s goals in Baghdad, emphasizing the importance of implementing the constitution fully after 20 years of partial execution, which he said has caused significant problems in Iraq.

Barzani highlighted the party’s achievements, including improving the livelihoods of Kurdistan’s people, and encouraged continued unity and cooperation to overcome challenges.

He praised Sheikhan as a symbol of coexistence, where Yazidi, Muslim, and Christian communities celebrate and pray together—a historic model of Kurdish solidarity that previous regimes could not undermine.

He concluded by calling on all voters to support KDP List 275, framing the election as a continuation of the legacy of unity, courage, and development that Sheikhan and the broader Kurdistan Region represent.

KDP List 275’s campaign platform focuses on strengthening Kurdistan’s political influence in Baghdad, ensuring the implementation of regional autonomy, supporting economic growth, and improving public services for all citizens.

The list also promises to protect the rights of minority communities, advance education and healthcare, and continue investment in infrastructure projects across the Kurdistan Region.

The rally comes as the Kurdistan Region prepares for parliamentary elections that will shape the political landscape for the next term. Observers note that the KDP’s efforts to mobilize voters in key districts like Sheikhan reflect its strategy to maintain political influence, safeguard regional autonomy, and reinforce its longstanding position as a guarantor of stability, coexistence, and economic development in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.