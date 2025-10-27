Soran Supervisor Halgurd Sheikh Najib Hails New Bridge as Key to City's "Prosperity"

In an interview with Kurdistan24 on Monday, coinciding with the bridge's opening by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Najib declared that the project is a sign of continued progress.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Halgurd Sheikh Najib, the supervisor of the Soran Independent Administration, has announced that the newly inaugurated Soran Darwaza Bridge will play a critical role in alleviating chronic traffic problems and enhancing the city's aesthetic appeal.

In an interview with Kurdistan24 on Monday, coinciding with the bridge's opening by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Najib declared that the project is a sign of continued progress. “What we have called the revolution of prosperity continues, and the service projects and strategies of the administration have been implemented significantly,” he stated.

Najib described the bridge as an important strategic project, explaining that its primary function is to separate heavy trade and truck traffic from the city center, which has long been a source of significant congestion.

He positioned the bridge within the long-term vision of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister to transform Soran into a premier tourist destination. To that end, Najib revealed that a comprehensive tourism master plan is in place and will be personally supervised by the Prime Minister.

The plan includes the development of areas such as Geli Ali Beg Resort and Bekhal, with a strong emphasis on environmental protection. "We will utilize cable cars to access certain locations instead of constructing new roads," Najib explained, highlighting the sustainable approach.

Finally, Najib emphasized the project's positive impact on local employment, noting that these initiatives will create numerous job opportunities for the region's youth—a demographic he says the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) pays special attention to.

The Soran Darwaza Bridge now stands as the highest bridge in the Kurdistan Region, representing a key infrastructural milestone for the area.