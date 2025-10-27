KDP VP Masrour Barzani Urges Massive Turnout for KDP in Upcoming Iraqi Elections in Soran

Addressing a crowd of supporters for the KDP’s List 275, Barzani argued that a strong KDP presence in Baghdad is essential to prevent others from deciding the Kurdistan Region's fate.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Masrour Barzani, Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), issued a forceful call for high voter turnout at an election rally in Soran Independent Administration on Tuesday, framing the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections as a critical battle for Kurdish rights and showcasing new service projects to bolster his party's campaign.

Addressing a crowd of supporters for the KDP’s List 275, Barzani argued that a strong KDP presence in Baghdad is essential to prevent others from deciding the Kurdistan Region's fate.

"We need to participate in this election so that others do not decide for us," Barzani stated. "Your true representatives—loyalists of the KDP and Barzani—can defend your rights in the Iraqi parliament. Therefore, we must support them... to achieve a significant victory."

Positioning the KDP as the region's indispensable political force, Barzani declared, "I can tell you one truth: no party has achieved anything without the KDP." He asserted that the KDP is "the strongest political party in Kurdistan" and aims to leverage that strength in the federal capital to "defend the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people and all Iraqis."

From Promises to Projects: A "Prosperity Revolution"

Shifting from political rhetoric to a governing record, Barzani sought to contrast the KDP with its rivals by highlighting concrete achievements and announcing new initiatives.

"We don’t just make promises; we fulfill them," he emphasized, outlining what he termed the KDP's "prosperity revolution."

He delivered a key announcement for the local audience: "I want to share this good news with the people of Soran: this Thursday, the Runaki program in Soran will commence, providing 24-hour electricity for everyone." He further pledged to expand this solution to the entire Kurdistan Region by next year, addressing a chronic issue that has plagued Iraq for three decades.

Barzani also pointed to recently opened infrastructure, like the Soran Gateway Bridge, as evidence of the KDP-led government's commitment to service. "What we have accomplished in building economic infrastructure is part of our ongoing projects," he said, also citing advancements in irrigation, water supply, and the digitization of government services.

A Call for Trust and a Defiant Stance

Appealing directly for voters' trust, Barzani cited two reasons: to continue serving the public and to secure a powerful mandate that would "disappoint all the enemies of Kurdistan and elevate it to a brighter future."

He struck a defiant tone against the party's opponents, both historical and current. "The enemies have tried to stop us before, but we told them in the previous elections that they cannot succeed," Barzani said. "This time, our words are not just slogans; we have proven through action that we can deliver."

As the rally concluded, Barzani linked the KDP’s future to the historic struggles of the Kurdish people, invoking the sacrifices of the Peshmerga to energize supporters for what he called a "decisive election" crucial for defending Kurdistan's achievements in the Iraqi parliament.