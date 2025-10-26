Raparin Prepares for 24-Hour Electricity as KRG’s Runaki Program Nears Implementation

According to Kurdistan24 correspondent Aras Amin in the Raparin Independent Administration, the Runaki program, initially scheduled for launch in February 2026, has been rescheduled for earlier implementation.

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Raparin Electricity Directorate has completed preparations to implement the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Runaki program, which aims to provide 24-hour electricity across the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026.

Yaqub Ali, spokesperson for the Raparin Electricity Directorate, told Kurdistan24 that since September, teams have been repairing transformers and upgrading electricity distribution networks to ensure a smooth rollout of the program and prevent technical issues during the upcoming winter season.

He added that the preparatory phase for continuous electricity supply has been completed. “In the coming days, our teams will connect households that currently lack electricity meters and replace old meters with new ones where needed,” Ali stated.

According to Kurdistan24 reporter Aras Amin in the Raparin Independent Administration, the Runaki program, initially scheduled for launch in February 2026, has been rescheduled for earlier implementation. By the end of November, residents of Raparin are expected to enjoy round-the-clock power supply.

The Runaki program, one of the flagship initiatives of the KRG’s ninth cabinet led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, represents a major leap forward in modernizing the Region’s energy infrastructure. Beyond ensuring 24-hour power, it is also designed to deliver environmental and health benefits by phasing out thousands of private diesel generators and improving the visual appeal of cities and towns throughout the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani officially launched the Runaki program in October 2024, setting a target to achieve full 24-hour electricity coverage for homes and businesses by the end of 2026.

The program’s rollout aligns with the government’s broader environmental agenda. Earlier this year, on January 12, Prime Minister Barzani chaired a high-level meeting on combating pollution in Erbil and Duhok, resulting in new measures to strengthen environmental monitoring, enforcement, and investment in clean energy alternatives.

As one of the KRG’s cornerstone sustainability initiatives, the Runaki program is already contributing to noticeable improvements in air quality, where pollution from diesel generators and unregulated fuel use had become a major concern in recent years.

With the upcoming implementation in Raparin, the KRG moves one step closer to fulfilling its goal of providing sustainable, uninterrupted electricity for all residents of the Kurdistan Region.