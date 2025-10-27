PM Barzani Inaugurates Strategic Projects to Boost Tourism and Infrastructure in Soran

Part of the KRG’s long-term vision to modernize infrastructure and position Kurdistan as a global tourist destination

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday visited the construction site of the newly redesigned Gali Ali Beg summer resort and opened the Soran Gateway Bridge — the highest bridge in the Kurdistan Region — highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and expand tourism opportunities across the region.

Speaking during the ceremony, Barzani praised the completion of the bridge ahead of schedule and congratulated the residents of the area.

“The Soran Bridge is a remarkable engineering achievement built to high standards. I thank the implementing company for their dedication,” he said, calling on citizens to respect traffic regulations and protect the environment.

The Prime Minister also oversaw the ongoing works on the new design of Gali Ali Beg, one of the most iconic natural sites in the Kurdistan Region.

“We hope the new Gali Ali Beg project becomes an international tourist destination, attracting visitors not only from Iraq and Kurdistan but from across the Middle East and the world,” PM Barzani told Kurdistan24 correspondent Tayfur Mohammed, who was present at the site.

The new design of Gali Ali Beg, unveiled on July 28, 2025, includes modern facilities such as cafés, restaurants, and lodging areas to provide a full tourism experience.

The project, developed under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Barzani and an international team of experts, aligns with the KRG’s broader tourism master plan aimed at promoting Soran as a leading tourist hub.

Later in the day, PM Barzani also inaugurated the 40-meter-wide, dual-sided “Holi Bonakan Road” in Soran, a 3.2-kilometer road featuring advanced drainage systems and a hydraulic bridge of 290 meters in length.

Valued at approximately 52 billion Iraqi dinars, the project aims to ease traffic congestion and support economic mobility in the area.

The recently completed Soran Gateway Bridge, built with a budget exceeding 33 billion dinars, connects Erbil, Mergasor, Rawanduz, and Choman, serving as a vital link for trade and travel. It stretches 2,905 meters with three lanes on each side and was completed by a local company one year ahead of schedule.

Since taking office, the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) under Masrour Barzani's premiership has prioritized infrastructure development as a cornerstone of economic growth.

More than 2,168 road projects worth over 2.2 trillion dinars have been implemented across the region, including 883 kilometers of new roadworks, 59 bridges, and over 16,000 traffic signs.

Under Prime Minister Barzani’s leadership, the KRG has placed strong emphasis on developing modern infrastructure to stimulate tourism, trade, and investment.

The government’s strategy focuses on three main areas: expanding strategic road networks to connect key border regions, developing mountain and resort destinations, and improving access to rural and remote areas to support local economies.

Soran, located in the heart of the northern highlands, has been a focal point of these plans. With its breathtaking landscapes, waterfalls, and cultural heritage, the area is central to the KRG’s vision of transforming Kurdistan into a global tourism destination.

Projects like Gali Ali Beg’s redevelopment, the Soran Gateway Bridge, and new road expansions aim to attract both domestic and international visitors, diversifying the region’s economy beyond oil and strengthening its position as a gateway to nature and hospitality in the Middle East.