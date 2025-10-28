A Union of Convenience: Baghdad's Alarming 'Superficial Divorce' Trend Threatens Law and Family

In Baghdad, couples fake divorces to claim welfare, a trend driven by poverty that threatens families with legal and social ruin and carries severe penalties.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a peculiar and increasingly common scene playing out in the corridors of Baghdad's courthouses, a husband and wife stand before a judge and formally dissolve their marriage, only to leave the building together and return to the shared life they never intended to abandon.

This is the face of "superficial divorce," a worrying new social phenomenon spreading through the Iraqi capital, where couples engage in a legal fiction for a disturbingly practical reason: to make the wife eligible for a modest social care salary.

This novel approach to marital economics, born from desperation, is now sounding alarm bells among legal experts and social activists who warn that this seemingly clever loophole is, in fact, a perilous gambit with devastating consequences for the family, the law, and the moral fabric of society.

This theatrical separation, observers note, is a direct symptom of two of Iraq's most pressing chronic illnesses: staggering unemployment rates and a profound lack of legal and social awareness.

The scheme itself is deceptively simple. Spouses obtain an official, legally binding divorce "on paper," which transforms the wife's status into that of a single woman, thereby making her eligible for government welfare intended for society's most vulnerable. Yet, behind closed doors, their shared life continues unabated. They remain partners, cohabitants, and parents, creating a precarious and legally fraudulent reality that places the entire family unit, especially children born after the official separation, in a state of extreme jeopardy.

The Price of Deception

While the immediate financial gain may seem tempting to families struggling to make ends meet, social activists are issuing stark warnings about the heavy psychological toll this deception takes, particularly on the wife. She is forced to live in a constant state of anxiety, perpetually navigating a double life under the ever-present threat of exposure.

Anwar Khafaji, a social activist, confirmed to Kurdistan24 that the practice is not new and carries a significant hidden cost.

"This issue is not new. We do not advise any woman to resort to this act, because socially and psychologically they will fall under severe pressure and will constantly be in fear of being exposed," Khafaji stated.

This fear is not unfounded, as the legal consequences of such a scheme are severe.

From a legal standpoint, the act is an unambiguous case of fraud.

It is a calculated and illegal manipulation of the system to obtain public money under false pretenses. Should their charade be uncovered, both the husband and the "ex-wife" face the grim possibility of imprisonment and severe financial penalties. Ahmed Khafaji, a lawyer, explained the gravity of the offense.

"What these spouses are doing is an encroachment on the rights of those who are truly deserving," he said, highlighting the ethical dimension of the crime, which diverts scarce resources from genuinely destitute individuals. "The law has set strict punishments for this type of act, because they are defrauding the state by using official documents."

The very papers that grant them access to the welfare payment become the primary evidence of their crime, a high-stakes gamble for a meager monthly stipend.

A Legacy of Legal Chaos

Beyond the immediate legal risks for the couple, the most dangerous and lasting consequences of this phenomenon are reserved for their children.

Any child conceived and born after the date of the official divorce is, in the eyes of the law, illegitimate. They are born into a legal black hole, without a recognized father on their official documents, creating a future labyrinth of bureaucratic and social nightmares.

Issues of inheritance, official registration, and even basic social standing are thrown into chaos. The parents, in their attempt to secure a small financial lifeline for the present, are inadvertently mortgaging their own children's legal identity and future security.

Experts emphasize that this dangerous trend is a direct product of its environment.

The convergence of a crippling unemployment crisis, which leaves families with few viable options for survival, and a widespread lack of understanding of the intricate and unforgiving nature of the law, has created a fertile ground for such desperate measures to take root.

The "superficial divorce" is a testament to a society where the immediate need for sustenance can eclipse any consideration of long-term legal or social consequences.

It is a stark indicator of a system that is failing to provide for its citizens, pushing them toward schemes that ultimately threaten to unravel the very family structure the state is meant to support.

Kurdistan24's correspondent Seif Ali contributed to this report.