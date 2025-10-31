UN Warns of Rising Repression, Surge in Executions in Post-June Iran

A UN mission warns of a severe human rights decline in Iran, citing a surge in repression and executions following Israeli airstrikes in June.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In an assessment delivered to the UN General Assembly, the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran has warned of a serious and alarming deterioration of the human rights situation in the country. The mission's chair, Sara Hossain, detailed a grim picture of a nation gripped by a surge in repression, an "extraordinary spike" in executions, and a systematic crackdown on civic space, all unfolding in the tumultuous aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in June and a subsequent domestic response that has further eroded fundamental rights and due process.

The mission's first presentation to the General Assembly painted a disturbing portrait of a state leveraging an external conflict to intensify its control over its own population.

The report not only raised grave concerns about potential violations of international humanitarian law during the hostilities but also documented a stark increase in repression in the months since, including mass arrests, the targeting of minorities, and the expansion of the death penalty for vaguely defined crimes like "espionage."

A Deepening Crisis: Hostilities and a Domestic Crackdown

The catalyst for this recent downturn, according to the UN mission, was the period of intense hostilities between Iran and Israel from June 13 to 25, 2025.

Sara Hossain expressed deep concern over the impact of the Israeli airstrikes, which the Iranian government claims killed approximately 1,100 people, including 276 civilians, among whom were 38 children and 102 women.

The strikes also reportedly injured over 5,600 other individuals and impacted civilian objects such as medical facilities and schools. Hossain also expressed alarm at Iran's response—missile strikes against Israel that, according to Israeli authorities, killed 31 people and injured over 3,300.

One of the most disturbing incidents investigated by the mission was the targeted Israeli airstrike on the notorious Evin prison in Tehran on June 23.

The attack occurred during visitation hours and, according to the report, without any warning. The Iranian government stated that the strike resulted in the killing of around 80 people, including prisoners, their family members, staff, and at least one child.

At the time, the prison housed approximately 1,500 inmates, many of whom are human rights defenders and political activists.

The mission's preliminary investigations into the Evin strike are deeply concerning.

The report indicates that the airstrikes struck civilian buildings within the prison complex, which "do not constitute legitimate military objectives," and that the strikes on these buildings were "likely intentional."

In a sign of its commitment to a thorough and impartial investigation, the mission confirmed that it has sent letters to both the Iranian and Israeli authorities requesting information on the strikes. While it has received a response from the Iranian government, it is still awaiting a reply from Israel.

The mission's investigation also uncovered potential human rights violations by Iranian authorities in the chaotic aftermath of the attack. The report indicates that the authorities may have "failed to take reasonable measures to protect prisoners," who were only transferred from the heavily damaged prison after the strikes had already taken place.

During this transfer, some prisoners were reportedly beaten and threatened at gunpoint. For weeks, and in some cases months, families were denied any information about the whereabouts of their loved ones. The report highlights at least one tragic case of a woman who reportedly died due to a denial of medical care following her transfer from Evin to the infamous Qarchak women’s prison.

"We urge the Iranian authorities to conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the Evin incident, and to ensure accountability for any violations that may have occurred," Hossain stated, placing the onus on Tehran to provide answers.

Repression Intensifies in the Aftermath

The period following the end of hostilities has been marked by a sharp and systematic increase in state repression.

By mid-August, the Iranian government claimed it had arrested a staggering 21,000 "suspects." The Fact-Finding Mission's own documentation reveals that those swept up in this mass arrest campaign included lawyers, journalists, human rights defenders, and ordinary citizens who had merely expressed their views on the conflict on social media.

This crackdown has been buttressed by the state's legal and judicial arms.

The Judiciary called for expedited trials against anyone accused of "collaborating with Israel," a charge that can carry the death penalty.

The Parliament, in a move that has drawn international condemnation, adopted legislation this month that expands the use of capital punishment for "espionage." This new legislation also dangerously criminalizes the posting of content on social media that the government deems to be "false information," creating a powerful new tool for silencing dissent.

This recent wave of repression has disproportionately affected Iran's ethnic and religious minorities. The mission has documented the arrests of over 330 Kurds and large numbers of Arabs. Simultaneously, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been deported.

An 'Extraordinary Spike' in Executions

Perhaps the most alarming trend highlighted by the mission is the deeply concerning rise in executions in Iran this year, which have now reached the highest recorded level since 2015.

The mission's analysis of death penalty cases suggests a systemic disregard for international human rights law, with most cases appearing to "contravene international human rights law, thereby violating the right to life."

The scale and nature of these executions have led the mission to issue a stark warning about their potential classification under international law.

"If executions form part of a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population, as a matter of policy, then those responsible – including the judges who impose capital punishment – may be held accountable for crimes against humanity," said Fact-Finding Mission expert Max du Plessis, a statement that dramatically raises the stakes for the Iranian judiciary.

The report also noted the persistence of other grave forms of violence, particularly femicide, which it frames as a reflection of similar practices of impunity and disregard for the right to life.

The mission has received credible information indicating over 60 such cases between March and September of 2025 alone. This is occurring as legal reforms to prevent violence against women have stalled, and the existing legal framework continues to allow for impunity for so-called "honour killings."

This climate of repression has been accompanied by a renewed crackdown on women's rights, with reports indicating that the "morality police" have recently returned to patrol the streets.

Businesses that provide services to women who refuse to comply with the mandatory hijab laws have reportedly been closed down, and state surveillance has allegedly intensified.

The mission has also documented an increasing number of cases of transnational repression, where the Iranian state's reach extends beyond its borders.

The report details cases of interrogation, threats, and surveillance of the families of Iranian journalists living and working abroad, with credible information indicating that more than 45 journalists in seven different countries have faced credible threats as a result of their reporting on events in Iran.

In her concluding remarks, Sara Hossain framed these patterns not as isolated incidents but as part of a "recurring system of repression, underpinned by systemic impunity." She emphasized that the failure to provide justice is an active choice with devastating consequences.

"The acts of denying justice are not neutral," she said. "Failure to address injustice prolongs the suffering of victims and undermines the State’s obligations under international human rights law to ensure accountability, truth, justice, and reparations."

The Fact-Finding Mission's mandate, which was established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022 to investigate violations related to the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests and subsequently extended, continues to serve as a critical, if increasingly alarmed, international eye on a human rights situation that is deteriorating at a frightening pace.