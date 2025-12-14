KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, UNAMI Discuss Future of Human Rights Engagement in Kurdistan Region

The meeting focused on the need to sustain engagement on human rights, institutional frameworks, and cooperation with local authorities in the Kurdistan Region following UNAMI’s planned withdrawal.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dindar Zebari, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Coordinator for International Advocacy, met on Sunday with Zafeer Ud Din, Senior Human Rights Officer and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Human Rights Office in Erbil, to discuss the mission’s forthcoming closure and transition arrangements.

The meeting focused on the need to sustain engagement on human rights, institutional frameworks, and cooperation with local authorities in the Kurdistan Region following UNAMI’s planned withdrawal.

During the talks, Zebari reflected on the historical role of the United Nations in Iraq, drawing comparisons between past and present engagements. He pointed to the UN-administered Oil-for-Food Program, launched in the mid-1990s, as a successful example of effective international management in the Kurdistan Region. Zebari noted that while the program helped address humanitarian needs, broader issues related to finances, oil and gas, security, and sovereignty have remained unresolved challenges.

The Oil-for-Food Program was established by the United Nations in 1995 and implemented in 1996, allowing Iraq to sell oil on global markets in exchange for food, medicine, and other humanitarian supplies during the period of international sanctions.

In response, Zafeer Ud Din emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation between UNAMI, civil society organizations, and government institutions. He praised the level of coordination among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the Kurdistan Region, describing it as a key factor in advancing human rights efforts.

Both sides concluded that promoting and protecting human rights is a shared responsibility, underscoring the need for ongoing collaboration despite UNAMI’s upcoming closure.

UNAMI was established in 2003 to support political dialogue, humanitarian coordination, human rights monitoring, and institutional development in Iraq. Its Human Rights Office has played a central role in documenting violations, advising authorities, and supporting civil society across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.