President Masoud Barzani Meets Religious Leaders in Duhok, Calls for Unity and Free, Fair Elections

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader urges national cohesion, warns against sectarian division, and stresses the importance of safeguarding Kurdistan’s culture of coexistence.

24 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader, President Masoud Barzani, met with a group of religious leaders in Duhok Province on Saturday, delivering a comprehensive speech that addressed key political, social, and cultural issues shaping the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s future.

President Barzani reiterated that the KDP does not seek elections merely to gain positions, but rather to demonstrate its strength through popular support and to defend the rights of the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, emphasizing that elections are a crucial democratic process through which citizens determine their own destiny.

Barzani also reflected on the historical injustices suffered by the Kurdish people, noting that for decades Kurds of all faiths—Muslims, Christians, and Yazidis—had endured oppression under successive Iraqi regimes and during the rise of ISIS.

He lamented that Iraq’s founding principles of partnership, balance, and coexistence were never properly implemented, leaving the country trapped in ongoing instability.

Highlighting the Kurdistan Region’s tradition of religious tolerance and coexistence, Barzani said this cultural asset is a source of pride and should be preserved and strengthened.

“This spirit of coexistence is one of our greatest treasures,” he said, urging continued unity and respect among the region’s diverse communities.

Touching on Iraq’s post-2003 political landscape, Barzani recalled the efforts to build a new federal Iraq based on the constitution, which was meant to resolve many national disputes.

“We believed that if the constitution were implemented in full, Iraq could have overcome most of its challenges,” he said. “Unfortunately, that did not happen.”

He expressed hope that after the upcoming elections, genuine patriotic forces will work together to rescue Iraq from its current crises.

Barzani confirmed that the KDP’s candidates are committed to representing all Iraqis without discrimination and to advancing the interests of the nation as a whole.

On the Kurdistan Region’s development, the Kurdish leader stressed the need for self-reliance and economic diversification, particularly in agriculture, tourism, and industry.

He reaffirmed his vision for a more resilient and productive economy that can sustain future generations.

In conclusion, President Barzani called on religious leaders to play a proactive role in raising public awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, warning that it is both morally and socially destructive.

He urged communities to confront this growing threat with unity and vigilance.

The meeting comes just days before Iraq’s parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, a vote widely viewed as a critical test for Iraq’s fragile political order and for the future of Kurdish representation in Baghdad.

The KDP has sought to secure a unified position to ensure that the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights and financial entitlements are respected amid growing tensions with the federal government.

As Iraq approaches a pivotal election, Barzani’s message carries both political and moral weight: a call for unity among Kurds and all Iraqis who believe in democracy, coexistence, and the rule of law.