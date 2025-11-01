Seven Turkmen Parties Declare Support for Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iraq’s Upcoming Elections

Turkmen political parties praise KDP’s record of coexistence and Barzani’s leadership, urging Turkmen voters to back the party’s list No. 275 in the November 11 parliamentary polls.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Seven Turkmen political parties on Saturday announced their official support for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11, 2025.

In a joint statement released under the title “Declaration of the Turkmen Political Parties on the Iraqi Elections,” the group highlighted the “deep historical ties” between the Kurdish and Turkmen peoples, describing their relationship as one built on fraternity and coexistence.

The signatories commended the Kurdistan Region’s model of peaceful coexistence among its various ethnic and religious communities, calling it an example for all of Iraq.

They also praised President Masoud Barzani’s enduring support for Turkmen rights and demands, saying his leadership has played a vital role in protecting the dignity and equal participation of all communities in the Kurdistan Region.

The statement affirmed the Turkmen parties’ backing for the KDP’s electoral list No. 275, emphasizing their belief that the party’s representatives in Baghdad would continue to defend the rights of all groups and safeguard the broader interests of the Kurdistan Region and its people.

The seven Turkmen parties that endorsed the statement include:

- The Turkmen Development Party

- The Turkmen Democratic Party

- The Turkmen Democratic Movement

- The Turkmen National Salvation Party

- The Turkmen Intellectuals’ Association

- The Turkmen Liberal Association

- The Kirkuk Turkmen Gazang Party

In their appeal, the parties urged all Turkmen voters to support the KDP in the upcoming elections, expressing confidence that a stronger Kurdish-Turkmen partnership in Baghdad will reinforce Iraq’s political balance and promote the protection of minority rights.

The endorsement comes amid a growing atmosphere of cross-ethnic cooperation within the Kurdistan Region, where both Kurdish and Turkmen political forces have increasingly emphasized unity and shared interests over division.

The move is seen by many as a significant boost for the KDP ahead of the elections, reflecting the party’s longstanding influence across Kurdistan’s diverse communities and its continued advocacy for a federal, democratic Iraq that guarantees equal rights for all its citizens.

The Kurdistan Region has long been recognized as a rare example of ethnic and religious coexistence in the Middle East, where Kurds, Turkmen, Arabs, Christians, Yazidis, and other communities live side by side under a stable and inclusive administration.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), as the region’s leading political force, has played a central role in fostering this environment by promoting equal citizenship, protecting religious freedoms, and ensuring minority participation in political life.

Through consistent dialogue and power-sharing, the KDP has worked to strengthen social harmony and collective representation—efforts that have earned it the trust and backing of numerous minority political movements, including the seven Turkmen parties that recently announced their support.